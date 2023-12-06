Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Novarama, United 1944

United 1944 Launches In Steam Early Access Next Week

United 1944 is headed to Early Access on Steam, and with it will come some newly revealed content for you to play for the first time.

Article Summary United 1944 hits Steam Early Access on December 12 with new WWII FPS gameplay.

Includes two expansive maps set in France and North Africa with detailed environments.

Features Domination and Survivor modes for strategic and solo play experiences.

Early Access adds a third map and new weapons, including a unique submachine gun.

Indie game developer and publisher Novarama has confirmed that United 1944 will be launched on Steam into Early Access this month. In case you haven't checked the game out, this is a brand new multiplayer first-person shooter experience that aims to present World War II in an entirely new way. After having held several public betas over the past few months, the devs will finally launch an early build of the game for you to try out on December 12. We have more info from the devs on new additions being made to the game, as well as the latest trailer for you to enjoy.

United 1944 Early Access Additions

Two large maps and two unique game modes await: fight in France, where the push inward of the Allies was at its peak after D-Day, or North Africa, where battles for control of large regions had an important effect in changing the tide of war. Enter Domination, a 16 vs 16 squad-based battle with base building and territorial control, or jump into Survivor mode, which turns you into a lone wolf at the height of WW2 and brings an extraction-based experience to the game. Any way you choose, you'll be scavenging for resources, fortifying bases, defending outposts, crafting your gear, and fighting the enemy in WWII battles that aim to be realistic yet rooted in fun gameplay.

Novarama is happy to announce the Early Access of United 1944 will feature a third map, deploying players into the open French countryside, where they will fight for the control of farms, assault bunkers, defend hilltop fortified positions and open fields to stop the enemy advance in a completely different setting. The Early Access launch will also feature new makeshift guns, including a semi-automatic blowback operated pistol for mid to close-range sustained fire and an automatic submachine gun heavily inspired by the Polish Bechowiec gun with its iconic top slide.

