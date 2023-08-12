Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ravenage Games, Untamed Tactics

Untamed Tactics Receives Late August Release Date

Ravenage Games confirmed this past week they had given a proper release date for their upcoming RPG title, Untamed Tactics.

Indie game developer Grumpy Owl Games and publisher Ravenage Games confirmed a proper release date for their upcoming RPG, Untamed Tactics. The game has been in development for a minute as they have taken the tactical RPG format and given it a story of a war between animal factions. You'll soon be able to play the game as it will be released on August 28th for PC. In the meantime, check out the latest trailer down at the bottom as they show off what the game will play like.

"Prepare to be swept away by the enchanting realm of Untamed Tactics, an RPG with a narrative focus that comes from the brilliant minds behind the hit tabletop game Untamed Feral Factions. Listen to the story of Greycoat, a valiant soldier yearning for redemption whose memory of the events of the past may not be as vivid as it once was. Together with a dynamic ensemble of fierce and diverse animal companions, venture forth into the treacherous yet mesmerizing Wilds. Brace yourself for thrilling battles against nefarious adversaries, forge unbreakable bonds of friendship, and make strategic decisions that will shape your destiny!"

"Each chapter of this awe-inspiring adventure unveils a standalone tactical odyssey set in a magnificent 2D landscape. Marvel at the perfect fusion of a compelling linear story campaign and a procedurally generated world brimming with gorgeous illustrations of captivating creatures. From the perilous shores of Stranglevine Ridge to the towering fortress factory of New Gizmodan, your band of resilient refugee adventurers will traverse uncharted territories, facing both danger and beauty. Unleash your creativity as you customize your party, adorning each hero with unique Runes and Abilities that will ignite their inner greatness. Embark on exhilarating journeys into the Wilds, where hidden treasures await, new characters yearn to be unlocked, and permanent upgrades beckon, preparing you for future escapades of epic proportions."

