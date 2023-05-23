Valorant Releases New 6.10 Update This Morning Check out the latest patch notes from Riot Games for Valorant, as they updated the game this morning with new content and fixes.

Riot Games has released the latest patch notes for the next update to Valorant, as the team released version 6.10 early this morning. Some of the new improvements to the game include a new Spray Wheel, a Collections Rework, several Spray Equip Flow Improvements, and more. You can read the full patch notes from the devs below.

GENERAL UPDATES

Added an in-game Spray Wheel, which can be activated by holding your chosen Spray Keybind.

Retained Quick Spray functionality by tapping your chosen Spray Keybind. This will use the Spray located at the top slot of your wheel.

Added new equip flow for the Spray Wheel located in the Collections page.

Replaced the Spray Carousel with a Grid that can be searched, filtered, and sorted by Favorites.

Added an audio queue and visible timer to indicate cooldowns on the Spray Wheel.

Added an "Empty Spray" to allow a user to empty their Wheel or keybind.

Added a text and image to indicate pre- or post-round only sprays.

Added settings to the Settings page under Controls -> Equipment to better customize your spraying experience This includes a sensitivity slider, the ability to turn off the wheel entirely, and separate the keybinds.

Removed the "wall" texture to display Sprays on the Spray Screen.

We hope you're as excited about this as we are! We acknowledge this is a large change and will take some getting used to. As such, we'll be listening closely to Valorant user feedback as you get used to the new system and making improvements and adjustments in the future.

AGENT UPDATES

Brimstone

Updated the size of Brimstone's Sky Smoke (E) and Orbital Strike (X) targeting reticles so that they match their size before the update that shipped in patch 6.08.

Removed the mouse cursor that was displayed on Brimstone's Sky Smoke (E) and Orbital Strike (X), and Omen's From the Shadows (X).

Misc.

We've updated Fade's in-game portrait for better gameplay readability and quality consistency.

We've updated Harbor's in-game portrait for better gameplay readability and quality consistency.

We've updated some Valorant Agent portraits to be higher resolution.

Improved the hitbox on KAY/O's ZERO/Point (E) so shooting the handle of the knife destroys it.

We regularly review Agent voiceovers to deepen, improve, and refresh their in-game dialogue. We've added new lines for Reyna to develop her relationships with new and existing Agents. Added new Reyna Voiceover Lines and interaction lines with Gekko, Chamber, and KAY/O.

COSMETICS UPDATES

The RGX 11z Pro EP 4 Gun Buddy and Oni EP 6 Gun Buddy now have the variant shift feature on their corresponding older bundles. You can now put your RGX EP 4 Gun Buddy on your Vandal and it shifts its color just like it does in the Phantom—no more mix and match!

GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES

We've updated our fonts to fix missing character glyphs that occur in some languages.

VALORANT BUG FIXES

Agents

Fixed an issue where Yoru's Fakeout (C) would min flash you if you were outside of its conal range of effect.

Fixed issue that was causing a slight delay between sources of concussion hitting you and the actual effects of the debuff being applied.

Fixed a bug where Yoru's Fakeout (C) echo would sometimes not have a weapon equipped.

The weapon that Yoru's Fakeout (C) echo equips should now use a more accurate weapons skin.

Killjoy spent some time in the workshop hammering out bugs that were causing her Turret (E) to aim at the ground. (Fixed in Patch 6.09) Gameplay Systems Updates

Fixed a rare issue where you can see ghost enemies when they've entered line of sight.

Fixed an issue where under certain conditions, you can continue to defuse the Spike out of line of sight.

KNOWN ISSUES

Spray Wheel

The Spray Wheel can be called in the Range, however, you can't spray in the Range. We've never been able to spray in the Range, so this isn't a change, but the wheel is sending mixed signals. We'll fix this in a future patch.

In Arabic, there's a slight overlap between the Spray Title and "Pre/Post Round" Informational text on the Spray Screen.

Zooming in on Sprays in the Collections tab puts the Spray over the Title text instead of behind it like it was in the previous Collections page.

Spray Wheel instructional text in the Collections tab doesn't indicate your current keybinds. We'll fix this in a future iteration.

