Vampire Dynasty Renamed To Vampires: Bloodlord Rising

Vampire Dynasty has been given a new name and a new look, as the developers have changed it to now be Vampires: Bloodlord Rising

Play as Dragos, a vampire torn between bloodlust and protecting the people of Sangavia.

Explore a vast open world with customizable castles, dangerous enemies, and hidden secrets.

Decide your fate as a tyrant or protector, using your vampire powers to lead your followers.

Indie game developer Mehuman Games and publisher Toplitz Production have changed Vampire Dynasty this week and renamed the game to Vampires: Bloodlord Rising. The devs have basically given their horror-themed story-driven sandbox action-adventure title a facelift in several respects while keeping some of the core gameplay that was being developed all along. You can see the changes in the latest gameplay trailer here, as they're still planning to release an Early Access version on Steam sometime this year.

Vampires: Bloodlord Rising

You are Dragos. A survivor of a vampire attack turned into a creature of the night. You have to find your place in a world where vampires are at the top of the food chain. Torn between the urge to satisfy your hunger for blood and your responsibility towards the people you swore to protect in the fictitious Balkan area of Sangavia. Unravel the secret of the twisted history of Sangavias past. Build and customize a castle to extend your influence and to further your character's abilities. Experience a cinematic story confronting you with gut-wrenching decisions that will decide the fate of Sangavia forever.

Explore a huge open world where the diverse mountain ranges, forests, dungeons, swamps, and other areas are filled with discoveries as well as dangers. Treacherous enemies await, but all who are daring enough to tempt fate and explore their surroundings will be rewarded handsomely. Plan, build, and customize beautiful medieval or gothic-inspired multi-level castles with imposing watchtowers. You have dozens of wall pieces, roofs, floors, staircases, decor, and furniture available to create the castle of your dreams – or nightmares. All are fully customizable, so your creation can rival the home of Count Dracula. And don't forget your coffin. So you can Rest In Piece In Style!

You decide who lives, who dies, and who will be your eternal follower. Do you succumb to the blood thirst and become a tyrant, or will you try to serve the people you swore to protect and become a benevolent ruler? Explore the strengths and weaknesses of your votaries to ensure that only the most skilled join your vampire family. Enjoy being a vampire by leveraging superhuman strength, heightened perception, enhanced speed, and more. With your new abilities, you are able to see, hear, and taste a world unreachable and unseen to mortals. You can even take control of a bat and explore the vast open-world flying.

