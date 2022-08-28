Vampire: The Masquerade – Rivals Unveils The Dragon & The Rogue

Renegade Game Studios unveiled their latest expansion for Vampire: The Masquerade – Rivals called The Dragon & The Rogue. Those who have been enjoying the game so far with the previous expansions will get things turned around with this latest addition. The expansion will be adding in two new clans for you to choose from with the Tzimisce and The Ravnos, both of which longtime VTM players know will add a new element of danger to every game, but also brings with it some new fun and risky options. The team did a live stream last week, which you can check out down at the bottom, going over everything this expansion brings. You can pre-order it right now as it will release sometime in Q4 2022.

The Dragon & The Rogue is an expansion for Vampire: The Masquerade – Rivals that adds two new clans: Tzimisce & Ravnos. Where Tzimisce seek to possess and distort the physical world around them, Ravnos constantly leave their world behind in search of fresh opportunities to exploit, and their distortions are more of the mental variety. You may play these two clans head-to-head or integrate them with your Core Set and other expansions to create unique strategies for conquering your foes. As with previous expansions, The Dragon & The Rogue contains a pre-constructed deck for each faction, easy to crack the box open and dive right into the two new clans! In addition, the expansion includes a 30-card Crypt Pack, full of more ways to alter and customize your decks, and as always all cards are totally compatible with the rest of your Vampire: The Masquerade – Rivals collection for nearly endless deck possibilities! Pre-orders include a two-card promo pack featuring monstrous alt-art versions of Vampires Angela and Stefan Cel Tradat! 2 Pre-Constructed 49-Card Player Decks

30 Card Crypt Pack

4 Fear Tokens

4 Card Storage Dividers

1 Rulebook