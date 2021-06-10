Vampire: The Masquerade Will Be Available On Roll20

Renegade Game Studios announced today that they will be bringing Vampire: The Masquerade over to Roll20 this year. The World Of Darkness mainstay has grown in popularity ever since Fifth Edition was introduced a couple years ago, and now you can experience that on Roll210 with the release of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition Core Rulebook. The book will feature all book assets, lore, and information fully integrated for the VTT. It will also have loresheets, player token packs, in-world lore articles that can be dragged into your game, and any storyteller characters, Predator Types, Advantages, and Disciplines with in-app drag-and-drop support. The game is currently up for pre-order now as it will be released on June 16th. We have a couple of quotes from both parties below.

"Our team is very excited to bring Vampire: The Masquerade to Roll20. With the Roll20 release of the Core Rulebook, as well as the Anarch and Camarilla Sourcebooks, players will finally be able to integrate the rules and lore of one of our site's most-played systems directly into the Roll20 VTT. At launch, players can enjoy features such as lore handouts, tokens and art packs for players and storyteller characters, and character sheet integration including drag-and-drop for storyteller characters, Predator Types, Advantages, and Disciplines. Experienced Storytellers will be delighted to search for what they need and share it more efficiently, while new players will be able to dive into the World of Darkness in a way that's approachable and easy to navigate. Get ready to sink your fangs into the fifth edition of Vampire: The Masquerade!" explains Emily Floyd, Director Licensing at Roll20.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring Vampire: The Masquerade to such a well loved digital platform with Roll20. Allowing players to immerse themselves in the World of Darkness along with their friends from all over the world is very important to us. Roll20 brings a breath of fresh and modern air into connecting in a virtual space giving players the tools to run and enjoy their games in the smoothest possible way. We are so thankful for their expertise and can't wait to share this new way of experiencing Vampire: The Masquerade with the whole Vamily," shares Sara Erickson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Renegade Game Studios.