Vaporeon Raid Guide: Solo This Eeveelution Raid In Pokémon GO

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Vaporeon counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Exeggutor (Bullet Seed, Solar Beam)

Shadow Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Thunderbolt)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, and creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow counters that can help take down Vaporeon with efficiency.

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Sceptile (Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant)

Breloom (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot)

Venusaur (Frenzy Plant, Vine Whip)

Alolan Exeggutor (Bullet Seed, Solar Beam)

Exeggutor (Bullet Seed, Solar Beam)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Vaporeon, using the above counters powered up, can be completed by solo trainers.

Catching Vaporeon

Vaporeon is no harder to catch than a wild Pokémon but, if you want to make sure you make every Pokéball connect, the circle lock method is a good bet.

Using the circle lock technique, players can hold down the ball until Vaporeon's catch circle shrinks. Releasing when the circle is at its smallest point allows the circle to lock, guaranteeing an "Excellent" throw if the ball can hit that point. Throw the ball when it is finishing its attack in order to successfully hit. Vaporeon's attack sees it charge forward, bite, and then pull back. Once it settles back into place, throw the ball at the center of its face. It's a small hit circle, so it may be better to go for "Great" throws on this specific Pokémon.

Shiny Vaporeon odds

Vaporeon is a second-stage Pokémon and, while Eevee can be found Shiny in the wild, Vaporeon cannot be caught in its Shiny form.

100% IVs