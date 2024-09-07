Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Vestiges: Fallen Tribes, WanadevStudio

Vestiges: Fallen Tribes Releases New Cinematic Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game Vestiges: Fallen Tribes, as we're given a better look at the story to come

Article Summary Watch the new cinematic trailer for Vestiges: Fallen Tribes, revealing an intriguing story on a desolate planet.

Engage in strategic PvP battles for water, using Vestiges' power and improving your deck of cards.

Experience a blend of collectible card game and auto battler, playable on PC and VR.

Lead your tribe, strategize unit placement, and fight for survival in a tribal sci-fi universe.

Indie game developer and publisher WanadevStudio has released a new cinematic trailer for their upcoming game Vestiges: Fallen Tribes. This is really the first good look we've had at the story for this game since it was announced, as you fight on a desolate planet for water, using the power of Vestiges to do your bidding. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be c coming out on October 3.

Vestiges: Fallen Tribes

The battle for water has been going on for centuries. The desert stands witness to the destiny of countless tribes. The elusive embrace of peace remains a distant mirage. The desert winds carry the whispers of strife, guiding the chosen ones to unveil the power within the Vestiges. In a world where water has become rare, lead your clan and face your opponents in strategic PvP battles. Improve your deck of cards, make the right tactical decisions, and place your soldiers on the battlefield so that they take over the enemy's battalion.

Vestiges: Fallen Tribes is a collectible card game mixed with an auto battler, compatible with PC and VR, and set in a tribal science-fiction universe. Build the deck representing your clan, manipulate your figurines, and place them on the battlefield. Soldiers automatically fight until one of the armies is decimated. Use strategy to defeat your opponents! Build a powerful deck of 20 cards by combining units from your favorite tribe. Which of the Adrariis or the Illustrans will you choose to stand by? Turn by turn, the positioning of your units will be key. Reflection will be your ally to anticipate the movements of your enemies, in this game with accessible and infinitely replayable gameplay. Compete against your opponents for control of the most precious resource: water. Clans, tribes, ancient civilizations, they all need it to survive on a planet turned into a desert by human exploitation. Your battlefield will be this new world built on the vestiges of the old one.

