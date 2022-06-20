Vice NDRCVR Gives Us PC Flashbacks At Summer Game Fest Play Days

Continuing our playthrough of Skybound Games titles at Summer Game Fest Play Days, we got to try out the PC flashback that is Vice NDRCVR. This was an intriguing game, not so much for the storyline (which was still good), but for the mechanics that it incorporates. You play an undercover agent who has infiltrated a drug ring during an alternative 1980's Miami, and are using the powers of the internet to help bring them down. But you're not getting the internet of today, you're getting the internet of yesterday. Are you can see from the images and the trailer below, you'll be using a PC setup that you might recognize from the early '90s during the infancy of what we would consider today's internet, back when Windows 3.X was all the rage in computing.

The game will have you accessing databases and programs used by the drug cartel of which you are now infiltrating in an effort to gain information, decipher what their plans are through various techniques, pass that info along and bring them down from the inside. But be careful, there are ways you can be caught, so it's up to you to decide the best way of communication. One of the cooler aspects we saw was an old-school instant messenger service that was being used to chat between parties. Someone notices you have logged into the system as someone they have hired for a job and immediately gives you grief for logging on when you're not supposed to be there. You're given dialog options in order to convince them you are the right person and not a cop, so they ignore you logging on as just a mistake and not them getting busted.

Vice NDRCVR has a lot of awesome things going for it, including having a media player in the game which you can play music from as you go, a lot of parody programs of classic tools used in PC functionality that will bring back memories for anyone over the age of 35, and a compelling story that will keep you on your toes about how you gather info and staying undercover. The game is currently slated to be released sometime in 2023 for Steam, but that's about all we know so far. The demo was pretty cool, but we could tell it's still early stages of development at this time. Hopefully, we'll get to see more sometime around the holidays.