Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Commandos: Origins

Commandos: Origins Finally Confirmed For April 2025 Release

After being planned and scheduled and pushed back a few different times, Commandos: Origins finally has a release date set for April

Article Summary Commandos: Origins set for April 9, 2025 release on PC, XSX|S, and PS5.

Experience real-time tactical stealth across historical WWII missions.

Lead a unique team of six Commandos with specialized abilities.

Engage in 2-player co-op online or local split-screen mode.

Kalypso Media and Claymore Game Studios have finally confirmed, after several starts and stops, that Commandos: Origins will be released this April. After being planned for and moved around several times, the game is now set on April 9, 2025, for the release date on PC, XSX|S, and PS5. There's a chance that could change again, considering it's been moved back a few times already, so until it happens, we're just gonna sit in standby mode. Meanwhile, the team recently released a new video showing off more gameplay footage, which you can watch above.

Commandos: Origins

A gripping storyline sets the stage for a thrilling adventure filled with challenging missions and tactical stealth gameplay. With over ten missions across authentic historical locations, spanning the icy landscapes of the Arctic to the scorching sands of the African desert, you'll find yourself facing varied scenarios and diverse objectives. Each Commandos: Origins mission offers a fresh and engaging experience that keeps players eagerly anticipating each new challenge. The game offers an exhilarating real-time strategy gameplay experience, allowing players to harness the unique abilities of the Commandos, master the art of stealth, strike from the shadows, and vanish into the night before the enemy can react.

Challenging Real-Time Tactical Stealth Gameplay: Make the best use of your Commandos' unique abilities, infiltrate enemy facilities, and hit them where it hurts most before disappearing into the shadows.

Make the best use of your Commandos' unique abilities, infiltrate enemy facilities, and hit them where it hurts most before disappearing into the shadows. An Extraordinary Team: Featuring six infamous characters, each with their own storied history, banding together to form an extraordinary fighting force – the Commandos: Take control over Jack O'Hara "the Green Beret," Thomas "the Sapper" Hancock, Francis T. "the Sniper" Woolridge, Samuel "the Driver" Brooklyn, James "the Marine" Blackwood, and Rene "the Spy" Duchamp and lead them to success.

Featuring six infamous characters, each with their own storied history, banding together to form an extraordinary fighting force – the Commandos: Take control over Jack O'Hara "the Green Beret," Thomas "the Sapper" Hancock, Francis T. "the Sniper" Woolridge, Samuel "the Driver" Brooklyn, James "the Marine" Blackwood, and Rene "the Spy" Duchamp and lead them to success. Many Paths To Victory: The detailed, varied, and interactive environments offer multiple approaches to reaching your goal. Sneak, climb, drive in various vehicles, or hide and creep your way to mission success!

The detailed, varied, and interactive environments offer multiple approaches to reaching your goal. Sneak, climb, drive in various vehicles, or hide and creep your way to mission success! On Your Mark: A modern user experience with precise and intuitive controls enables you to control the commandos with expert precision. Coordinate complex actions simultaneously to overcome heavily fortified targets.

A modern user experience with precise and intuitive controls enables you to control the commandos with expert precision. Coordinate complex actions simultaneously to overcome heavily fortified targets. Fight On All Fronts: Play through more than ten missions in historically authentic WWII environments, spanning from the barren Arctic to the African desert, with a range of core and voluntary objectives that will require your full tactical expertise.

Play through more than ten missions in historically authentic WWII environments, spanning from the barren Arctic to the African desert, with a range of core and voluntary objectives that will require your full tactical expertise. There Is No I In Team: Take on missions with a friend in the 2-player cooperative multiplayer mode, either online or via local split-screen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!