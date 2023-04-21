Farming Simulator 23 Gets New CGI Trailer Ahead Of Switch Release Check out the latest trailer from GIANTS Software for their upcoming Nintendo Switch release of Farming Simulator 23.

GIANTS Software released a brand new trailer for Farming Simulator 23, showing off some new CGI entertainment ahead of the Nintendo Switch release. The latest trailer takes things into a CGI space as you get a brief glimpse of what modern farm life is like with some chickens who don't appreciate the noise. You can check out the trailer down at the bottom as you'll be able to pick up the Switch version via the eShop on May 23rd, 2023.

"Grow crops, grow your agricultural empire! Become a modern farmer to operate more than 100 authentic machines by Case IH, CLAAS, DEUTZ-FAHR, Fendt, John Deere, KRONE, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra & many other acclaimed manufacturers from around the world – offering a wide range of farming activities. Choose what kind of farmer you want to be! There's a lot more to do after plowing, removing weeds, harvesting crops, or collecting eggs from chicken coops: Produce valuable goods made from your harvest to expand your flourishing business with new factories and production chains! Don't worry – there is always time to relax and walk around your vast arable land while visuals change through the atmospheric seasons. New and improved in-game tutorials show you the ways of the farm if you're new to country life. Start farming and let the good times grow!"