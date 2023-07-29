Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy XIV: Online, Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV Online Reveals Dawntrail Expansion

There's an entirely new expansion on the way for Final Fantasy XIV Online, as Dawntrailer will be released sometime in Summer 2024.

During the Fan Fest this past week, Square Enix revealed an all-new major expansion coming to Final Fantasy XIV Online which will be called Dawntrail. The game will be adding a new storyline that will become a fixture of the game moving forward as we'll see the Warrior of Light venture into the New World and see Tural for the first time. The game will also see some overall performance improvements when the expansion rolls along, which will be sometime in the Summer of 2024. For now, enjoy the info, screenshots, and trailer below.

Final Fantasy XIV Online: Dawntrail

The new expansion will bring an abundance of fresh content, including an increased level cap, multiple new jobs, sprawling new areas, new allied tribes, new dungeons, and new core battle content such as FATEs, Hunts, Treasure Hunts, and sidequests, and much more. Some of the features players can look forward to include: Journey to the New World, Tural, and its capital, Tuliyollal

Explore new areas, including the mountainous Urqopacha and the forest of Yak T'el

New Allied Tribes, including the diminutive Pelupelu who wear distinctive masks and inhabit Urqopacha

Level Cap increase from 90 to 100

Multiple New Jobs

Core Battle Content including FATEs, Hunts, Treasure Hunts and Sidequests

New Dungeons

New Threats, including Valigarmanda

Duty Support Update

New Gear and Recipes

Expansive New Lifestyle Content

New Variant Dungeons, Alliance Raid, 8-Player Raid and Ultimate Raid

PvP Update

Ongoing Content Updates, including a Blue Mage Update, Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures, New Plans for Deep Dungeons, and a Gold Saucer Update

Additional Updates

In addition to these features, Dawntrail will introduce the game's first graphical update for both character and world visuals, including:

Improvements to screen-wide aesthetic appeal

Higher-resolution textures and shadows

Improved material qualities Also, in the keynote, it was revealed the existing Final Fantasy XIV Online Free Trial would be expanded even further during Patch 6.5. When it launches, the Even Further Expanded Free Trial will add all the content from the Stormblood expansion (and updates through Patch 4.58), including the Red Mage and Samurai playable jobs, and allow newcomers to venture all the way up to level 70 with no limits on playtime.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!