Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition Announced

Microids has announced that they will have officially released Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition today for PC and consoles. As you might suspect from the name and the edition, this is about as complete a version of the title as you're going to be able to play across multiple platforms. You are automatically guaranteed the ability to compete in more than 250 races, as well as get behind the wheel of hundreds of high-class cars including the Porsche Series as you can drive the 911 930 Turbo. While you can't play this version on the Nintendo Switch, the company did their best to include Switch players as they also released Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Definitive Edition for the console. We have the full list of features for the game below as you can go purchase it on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation right now.

Drive legendary vehicles in a huge environment with rich & diverse landscapes with remastered graphics for an enhanced experience!

In Career mode, you can save the family racing team from bankruptcy by challenging charismatic drivers of various nationalities.

Discover the Porsche Series mode and drive the famous manufacturer's most prestigious vehicles, to get the chance to drive the iconic 911 930 Turbo.Creat

e and manage your Club and recruit the best players you come across. You can take on rival clubs from around the world as you lead your crew to the top of the leaderboard.Mana

ge your garage and make it your space! Admire your collection of racing cars acquired along your races. Gear Club Unlimited 2 offers more than 50 licensed vehicles from some of the world's most prestigious manufacturers.

Alone or with friends: the game offers many multi-player possibilities, with up to 4 players in local split-screen mode.

Find all Gear.Club Unlimited 2 DLCs for the most complete racing experience and hours of fast-paced driving!