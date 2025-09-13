Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Muse Games, Stars of Icarus

Stars of Icarus Announces First Public Playtest This Month

Stars of Icarus is going to be holding a public playtest later this month, giving players their real crack at the sci-fi co-op dogfight title

Article Summary Stars of Icarus holds its first public playtest this month, inviting players to experience epic space battles.

Engage in co-op 5v5 PvP dogfights, customizing ships and roles to create the ultimate interstellar crew.

Choose from Frigates, Fighters, and more as you strategize, repair, and outgun rival squads in deep space.

Jump into fast-paced, 20-minute matches, climb ranked leaderboards, and forge new alliances or rivalries.

Indie game developer and publisher Muse Games has confirmed they will be holding a public playtest later this month for Stars of Icarus. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a PvP co-op dogfight game set in space, as the same team that brought you Guns of Icarus has taken the format into space. With all new mechanics, ships, and weapons to help you fight other ships in space. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the playtest will take place starting on September 24 and running through October 5.

Stars of Icarus

In Stars of Icarus, you'll assemble a ragtag squad of teammates, duking it out against other teams of five in the ultimate battle for dominance. Customize your loadout and choose from powerful Frigates, agile Fighters, and more in order to strategically form a fleet capable of taking on any enemy team. You'll need to have each other's backs by performing roles, repairing ships, manning weapons, and calling out enemies in the game's varied, intergalactic battlefields in order to succeed.

The Best Crew in the Galaxy: Whether you pilot a Fighter, man the guns of a Frigate or keep the engines and shields running on a Corvette – every player will experience the highs of their victory, and lessons learned from their defeats. Form friendships, alliances, and rivalries as you come back again and again.

Whether you pilot a Fighter, man the guns of a Frigate or keep the engines and shields running on a Corvette – every player will experience the highs of their victory, and lessons learned from their defeats. Form friendships, alliances, and rivalries as you come back again and again. Master These Stars: Your success in battle relies upon your strategy and your ability to execute. The ship classes you've chosen and your understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, your loadout, and your ability to support each other in a pinch all make the difference.

Your success in battle relies upon your strategy and your ability to execute. The ship classes you've chosen and your understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, your loadout, and your ability to support each other in a pinch all make the difference. For Glory (and Bragging Rights)!: Assert dominance over other crews and become renowned as the most lethal squadron around. With ranked modes, you'll have the ability to prove your prowess, too.

Assert dominance over other crews and become renowned as the most lethal squadron around. With ranked modes, you'll have the ability to prove your prowess, too. Keep it Casual: Matches are designed to be pick-up and play, with 5v5 battles lasting around 20 minutes. Hang out in the pre-game lobby if you want to catch up with your crew or jump straight into your favourite community server and get stuck in.

