Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Drops New Trailers & New Characters

SEGA had a few cool reveals for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania this week as we get a look at some trailers and new characters. The two big characters being added to the game now are Morgana from Persona 5 and Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza series. Both of whom look adorable in their new character art designed to be rolling around these amazing tracks. The two new guest characters joining SEGA iconic characters as guest stars including Beat from Jet Set Radio, and the duo of Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles "Tails" Prower from the Sonic series. The series also got a reveal during Gamescom 2021 as we got a look at each of the core six members in the monkey gang: AiAi, MeeMee, GonGon, Baby, Doctor, and YanYan. All of which will be playable in fan-favorite modes including Monkey Target, Monkey Soccer, and Monkey Target. You can check out all the trailers below as we slowly wind our way to the October 5th release date.

The legendary "Dragon of Dojima" meets the " Monkey of Jungle Island" in this SEGA all-star collaboration, which introduces the formidable Yakuza lead to the world of Super Monkey Ball . He arrives in classic style, sporting his trademark light grey suit, maroon dress shirt, and signature furrowed brow. The colorful cast of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania also includes special guests Sonic & Tails, Beat from Jet Set Radio, and other soon-to-be-revealed playable characters.

First introduced to the US in 2017's acclaimed JRPG, Persona 5, Morgana is a mysterious being that bears a striking resemblance to a feline (BUT DON'T CALL HIM A CAT!). Morgana's courage, knowledge, and loyalty are irreplaceable to the Phantom Thieves as they seek to eradicate the seeds of corruption by changing the hearts of the villainous figures that stand in the way of justice.

