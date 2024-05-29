Posted in: Fellow Traveller, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Copychaser Games, Times & Galaxy

Times & Galaxy Receives Release Date For PC & Consoles

After being teased for several months and having a free demo, Times & Galaxy has now confirmed a release date for both PC and consoles.

Step into the role of an intern robo-reporter in an expansive galaxy.

Interview over 100 characters and craft your own news stories.

Experience created by a team with real-life journalism background.

Indie game developer Copychaser Games and publisher Fellow Traveller confirmed an official release date for Times & Galaxy, as it will be released this June. In case you haven't seen this one before, the game has you playing as a robotic reporter, hopping from planet to planet to get the scoop of the century for your holopaper. Find out what's happening, put together an article, and get it in before the deadline! The game will officially be released on June 21 for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles. Enjoy the latest trailer as it will be out in about three weeks!

Times & Galaxy

As the galaxy's first-ever robo reporter, it's your job to chase leads and interview sources. In space! Itching to break the biggest news in the galaxy? Well… too bad. You're an intern! You'll be assigned stories that put the hyper in hyper-local news! Intersolar cat shows, explosive toy launches, and, of course, space ghost funerals—everything the denizens of the Dorp system need to read with their piping hot mug of oil and a cosmic croissant. Every story you file impacts the paper's reputation and readership. Each cycle, they're counting on you to construct a story that makes your editor percolate with pride. Befriend a colorful cast of alien colleagues and a diverse crew of weirdos as we travel the solar system in search of the next great story, or at least something to fill some column inches and keep your assignment editor Arwin happy.

Interview sources, digging up clues, and investigating the scene. We hope your conversational circuits are well-oiled as you'll meet more than 100 characters and ask a lot of questions.

Use the Build-A-Story tool to construct your article using all that info you gathered. You were a diligent reporterbot and managed to get ALL the info, right?

In between assignments, you'll have the chance to get to know a diverse and colorful crew of two dozen characters, including the other reporters, editorial staff, pilots, and ship's crew.

Over time, friends on the crew will upgrade your systems to turn you into a super-powered truth sleuth. You'll also have to help keep the ship from falling into chaos on your days off.

Multiple writers on the Copychaser team worked at newspapers as reporters or editors before entering the games industry. They maintain a deep love of the craft and, through Times & Galaxy, wish to highlight their deep appreciation of local reporting.

