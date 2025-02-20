Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Beyond Flames Entertainment, Combat Waffle Studios, Silent North, Spoonfed Interactive

VR Zombie Survival Game Silent North Available For Pre-Order

The new zombie survival scavenger VR game Silent North is currently up for pre-order, set to be released sometime in March

VR developers Spoonfed Interactive and Combat Waffle Studios, along with publisher Beyond Flames Entertainment, have put their latest game, Silent North, up for pre-order. The game was teased last year, as players will work together to savange for supplies up int he middle of a frozen resort while fighting off zombies, attempting to make sure they don't become infected as it happens. The game will arrive sometime in March, but a release date hasn't been set yet.

Silent North

In a post-apocalyptic world within the Swiss Alps, the land is overrun with the infected and other survivors who will treat you as a friend or foe. Will you survive as a lone wolf or make new bonds with strangers? Can you withstand the Silent North?

Lone Wolf or Group Up: Players must survive the north using anything at their disposal. You can fight as a lone wolf in the wild or with friends in a home. Every encounter can change the outcome of your journey in the North. Your fate hangs on your ability to survive and the unpredictable forces of Nature and the Infected.

Looting: In the Swiss Alps, survival means scavenging gear from villages, like damaged clothes. Gather resources to keep yourself alive or battle foes for superior equipment. For the boldest, venturing into quarantined zones yields invaluable loot.

Fight or Die Trying: Littered with PVPVE action; players will not be able to escape an encounter with players or the infected. Whether you're in the mountains or in the plains, experience intense adrenaline-pumping firefights to stay alive or prey on your enemies to survive in the wilds. But tread carefully, there may be other players hiding and waiting to strike on you.

Surviving the Silent North: In the Swiss Alps, survival means facing the Infected and other players. Gathering resources is essential for sustaining basic needs like food, water, and warmth amidst constant danger.

