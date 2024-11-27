Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships

World Of Warships Releases Annual 2024 Winter Update

The holidays have kicked off at sea, so to speak, as World of Warships has launched the annual Winter update with new content

Wargaming has released a new update for World Of Warships this week, as players now have access to their annual Winter Update. The update isn't too intensive, as it comes with the usual array of free ships, camouflages, and Containers. Plus the inclusion of the USS Archerfish submarine and Shinano aircraft carrier. They also have some themed Event Passes to go with it all. We have dev notes below, and the complete patch notes from their website, along with a trailer above.

World of Warships – 2024 Winter Update

Bringing in the season of giving, players will find rewards piled high as the Wonders of the Arctic event brings Port Nordlyshavn to World of Warships. Here, a festive tree waits to be decorated with ornaments, earned by playing battles. As the tree is adorned in an array of festive decor, players will unlock free items ranging from Containers to World of Warships Premium Account access. Once all unique ornaments have been added, players will receive a New Year Sky permanent camouflage, three More Coal Containers, and a By the Fireplace flag. Adding more trimming to the tree, World of Warships brings back its in-game Advent Calendar, rewarding loyal players with a variety of daily gifts throughout December.

A brand-new Expedition to the North Pole event further spreads the holiday cheer, and concludes the adventures of Li Wei and Olaf Lundgren, seen in previous updates. This event features free Tier VIII Tech Tree ship, American battleship North Carolina, up for grabs to all players, and Tier X Tech Tree German battleship Schlieffen available for those who complete the Expedition, alongside additional rewards. Finally, Festive Rewards return from December 1 until January 9, available to ships Tier V and higher. By completing a series of missions, mariners will be rewarded with Santa's Gift certificates. These can be redeemed for Santa's Gift and Santa's Mega Gift Containers, or for a plethora of credits. The Containers offer the chance to earn one of 145 ships or a Golden Gift Container, packed with valuable rewards, including Tier IX ships and higher.

Reenact an Iconic Battle from World War II

As part of the latest World of Warships update, renowned American Tier X submarine Archerfish and Japanese Tier X aircraft carrier Shinano join the roster. The two ships are known for their battle at the height of World War II, in which Archerfish managed to take down Shinano – the largest carrier to be built at that time.

American Tier X submarine Archerfish comes equipped with short-range homing torpedoes and high-speed sonar pings, perfect for scouring out prey to take down on the high seas. It's also the first submarine to come equipped with Combat Instructions, which offer a reload boost to all consumables. Shinano's options make her more akin to a battleship, offering a new plane squadron of skip bombers for air battles, along with a tactical Smoke Curtain Generator to stealthily take aggressive positions. Each vessel also comes equipped with Commanders, camouflages, flags, and more, alongside a chain of missions that can earn captains a historically recreated patch of USS Archerfish.

Even More New Content is on the Horizon

The latest World of Warships update brings plenty more for players. Two new themed Event Pass chapters arrive, dedicated to Li Wei and Olaf Lundgren. Each chapter will run for three weeks across 25 levels, packed with information on these Commanders, alongside patches, Containers, camouflages, and more. Beginning on November 27, the Hamburg Dockyard will commence construction of Tier IX Pan-European Battleship Niord and Tier V Pan-European Destroyer Kalmar, both equipped with a diverse set of weaponry and abilities. Plus, players will get hands-on with the arrival of Clan Patrols, the return of Asymmetric Battles, and new seasons of Clan Battles and Brawls.

