Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire To Be Released In Late February Feel the not-so-deadly bite of Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire as the action-farming-roguelite game is coming in late February.

Indie developer Digitality Studios and publisher Freedom Games announced that Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is coming next month. Dracula's youngest son is a vegan in this roguelite farmer title, as you try to prove to dear 'ol dad that you can live a much more ethical life feeding off of plants. It's a cute little game that looks pretty fun and challenging in its own right. Enjoy the info and trailer below, as the game will be released on February 27th, 2023.

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is an action-farming-roguelite set in Transylvania, the homeland of Dracula and his rebellious lastborn son, Voltaire. An epiphany results in a change of heart for the young vampire: abandoning blood in favor of a plant-based diet out of spite to prove to his father that neck-biting is not the only way for vampires to thrive. Voltaire, the youngest son of the legendary vampire Dracula, has chosen to go vegan, much to the displeasure of his blood-drinking father. Run away and start a quaint farm in the woods to send dad a message: a vegan life is no missed steak! Prove vampires can survive with ethically-sourced food, raise crops in the daytime, and embrace the night by defending plantations from Dracula's hordes of monstrous minions.

Under the protection of sunlight, hunt for 20 different seed types to sow a variety of crops, including sweet crapples, bitter coffin beans, spicy skullions, and frightening fangmaws. Chase down giggling, wiggling water droplets to quench saplings' thirst. Avoid overworking or risk exhaustion and the return of Voltaire's brutish bloodlust, which may attract 16 types of nefarious nocturnal monsters to his location. Empowered by the cover of darkness, defend the farm from Dracula's mobs endlessly charging to cease Voltaire's bloodless lifestyle. Grow a metaphorical skill tree to learn plant-powered parries, elevated vampiric forms, glaring gravity well traps, among 60 other custom ability modifiers. Survive the night to send a message back to a flustered, fanged father.