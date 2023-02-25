The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 Gets A New Trailer Check out the latest trailer for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution before it launches later this March.

Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment revealed an all-new trailer for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution this week. This particular trailer gives you almost two minutes' worth of footage and lightly-guided help, as they show you how you'll have to go about saving the city. Specifically, the ward you have found yourself surviving in is located in New Orleans, as it is overrun with the undead. You'll need to scavenge for supplies and get creative to survive against the never-ending supply of zombies you'll come across. You'll also have to contend with factions who have decided to take over parts of the city to return some semblance of normality but under their rules. Enjoy the trailer as Chapter 2 will be released for the game on Meta Quest 2, PC, and PSVR2 on March 21st, 2023.

"Your tour through undead New Orleans continues in this new chapter to the Tourist's story in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Hunted by the seemingly unstoppable Axeman and facing off against the Tower's latest push for total dominance, discover what connects these new threats together before it's too late. New faces, places, weapons and gear all await you on your journey to a final showdown for the city's fate. Do you have what it takes to survive it all? Battle against a terrifying new foe determined to chop you to bits! Explore new locales throughout New Orleans with all the loot, quests, and all the walkers you could hope for. Explore the city during the night! More loot, more undead, and more opportunities for adventure on every single map. Help or Hinder the Exiles, a new faction rejected by the Tower and refusing to join the Reclaimed, can offer you incredible rewards if you take on their daunting tasks…or find a way to take their resources by force."