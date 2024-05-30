Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: BlackForge, Fast Travel Games

VR Blacksmithing Adventure BlackForge Confirms June Release

Fast Travel Games have confirmed the official release date BlackForge, as the blacksmithing title will arrive on VR platforms in June.

Article Summary VR blacksmithing game BlackForge launches on PC VR and Meta Quest on June 13, 2024.

Immerse in a fantasy world crafting items and enchant weapons with magic.

Embark on a story-driven campaign, fulfilling orders and battling a dark force.

Realistic VR interaction: forge, test weapons, and nurture a forge spirit.

VR developer ManaBrigade and publisher Fast Travel Games have confirmed the official release date for their new blacksmithing adventure title BlackForge. In case you haven't seen the game before, you play as a blacksmith in a fantasy world, using the tools of the trade to craft a number of items, both of ordinary use as well as bestowing some of them with magic items. Some jobs are easy, some are more challenging, but all pay to help you improve your craft. Also, you get a little magma monster you can pet who lives in your kiln. The game arrives for PC VR, as well as Meta Quest, on June 13, 2024.

BlackForge

BlackForge: A Smithing Adventure is a wholesome and deceptively skillful VR smithing game in which players have the chance to run their very own forge. Using realistic VR interactions, they'll sculpt and shape metal, weld materials, chop wood, and more as they strive to create fine tools and epic weapons. Before sending them off, players can even test their creations on a combat dummy. The game includes a full campaign in which players will learn new skills as they complete requests from townsfolk and adventurers handed down by a trusty merchant.

A Full Smithing Campaign & Story: Take on increasingly demanding challenges in a story-driven adventure in which your blades and equipment become essential tools for others to wield in the fight against a mysterious evil.

Take on increasingly demanding challenges in a story-driven adventure in which your blades and equipment become essential tools for others to wield in the fight against a mysterious evil. A Forge Full Of Fun: Heat metal in your forge and bash it into fighting form before it cools, or sculpt and shape wood to make versatile tools. And don't forget to feed and pet your trusty forge spirit, who rests as the heart of the flames.

Heat metal in your forge and bash it into fighting form before it cools, or sculpt and shape wood to make versatile tools. And don't forget to feed and pet your trusty forge spirit, who rests as the heart of the flames. Test Your Weapons: A combat dummy sits idly outside, allowing you to give your creations a test run.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!