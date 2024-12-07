Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Oisoi Studio, Wait What's That
VR Drawing Game Wait What's That? Out On Meta Quest For Free
Need a drawing game with a few extra challenges woven in? There's a free VR title out now called Wait What's That? on Meta Quest
VR developer and publisher Oisoi Studio has released a new free drawing game on Meta Quest called Wait What's That? The game takes the challenge of drawing prompts under a timer to a new level, as you're given a VR environment to accomplish the task, with everyone playing as buckets of paint. Can you draw your prompt on a brick wall in the time allotted and get your friends to guess it before the other team does? We have more info about it below and a trailer showing it off above, as the title is totally free and available right now.
Wait What's That
You get a word. You draw. Others guess. Sounds familiar? But here's the twist… Get ready for a fast-paced, surprising challenge where you'll test your creativity and quick thinking! One moment you're drawing on a regular canvas with a pencil, the next you're spraying graffiti on a brick wall or painting with a rubber chicken on a pixelated TV screen. Before you know it, everyone's shouting: "Wait, what's that?" Jump in and see if you've got what it takes to outdraw and outguess your friends!
- Speak Up, Party People: In-game voice chat and guessing loudly is part of the game, the person drawing has to point at the winner so make sure your voice is heard! For up to 6 people!
- Wacky Situations: Spin the wheel and paint with a silly mix of brushes and canvases. Paint with a rubber chicken on a unicorn plaque, race against disappearing lines or spraypaint pixels on an old TV.
- Get the Best Score: Points are awarded based on speed, for both the person guessing as well as the person drawing.
- Totally Free To Play: It's completely free! Check it out now and come back for frequent updates. And if you want to have more painting options, there is always Painting VR!