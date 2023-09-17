Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Soul Covenant, Thirdverse

VR Tactical Game Soul Covenant Announced For 2024

Soul Covenant is the latest tactical action game from VR developer Thirdverse, who are planning to release the game sometime next year.

VR developer and publisher Thirdverse has revealed their latest game on the way, as Soul Covenant will be released in the first half of 2024. This will be a futuristic game where humanity will be fighting to save itself from extinction in a brand new tactical action situation. The game will be at Tokyo Game Show 2023 from September 21-24 in the VR/AR area. Enjoy the latest trailer down below, along with more info on the story.

"Set in a near-future desolate Japan, this game depicts a fierce battle between humanity and machines. That ecstatic feeling when overcoming the seemingly impossible challenge of certain doom will reward those who brave the storm. The moving experience of a story of life told through death. It is through the eyes of the fallen and the experiences of the vanquished that you will find their sacrifices serve to guide your hand in retribution. A VR Tactical Action game experience with a high level of immersion, where the player will be one with the protagonist and take on a battle for the fate of the world."

"A quantum artificial intelligence attempts to assume the role of God and gain control over the world. This artificial intelligence, 'Adam', believes that the role of a god is to be an object of awe — Or, in other words, overwhelming fear. The living weapons known as "Deus Ex Machina" are feared as mechanical gods. They invade cities worldwide and slaughter everyone who refuses to obey. Close to humanity's last stronghold (known as 'Tokyo Ark,') enhanced humans called 'Avatars' engage in both incursions and defensive battles. Their main weapon, the "Scapegoat," is created from the enhanced bodies of their fallen comrades in a cycle in which someone's death helps those who remain. Their mission is to prevent the machine forces from invading Tokyo Ark. If the enemy forces were to reach its depths, a major catastrophe called the "Remastering" would mark the end of human history."

