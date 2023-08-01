Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hidden Gems, pokemon, vulpix

Vulpix Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO: August 2023

Vulpix Spotlight Hour is happening tonight in Pokémon GO from 6 PM - 7 PM. Can Vulpix be Shiny? What is the week's special bonus?

Tonight is Vulpix Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, August 1st, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the first Spotlight Hour of August 2023 in Pokémon GO, but we have a full breakdown of the Spotlights coming next month as well as additional info on events leading up to Pokémon GO Fest 2023. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

Vulpix can be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO, and if you don't have one, believe me… you want to get out there and hunt. Vulpix's evolution Ninetails is one of the most beautiful Shinies in the game. The standard Vulpix is pictured above and the Shiny can be identified by a much lighter yellow-orange coat.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP for evolving Pokémon. This is not a bonus that can be taken advantage of while catching so unless you're already good on Shiny Vulpix and Ninetails, I would suggest waiting to mass evolve for the next time this bonus comes back around.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

Tuesday, August 8th, 2023: Paras with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Paras with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 15th, 2023: Stufful with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Stufful with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023: Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 29th, 2023: Tentacool with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023: Regidrago

Regidrago Wednesday, August 9th, 2023: Cresselia

Cresselia Wednesday, August 16th, 2023: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023: Primal Kyogre

Primal Kyogre Wednesday, August 24th, 2023: Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon Wednesday, August 30th, 2023:Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

August 4th – August 6th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka, Pokémon GO Fest 2023: London

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka, Pokémon GO Fest 2023: London August 5th – August 8th: Glittering Garden

Glittering Garden August 11th – August 15th: 2023 Pokémon World Championships

2023 Pokémon World Championships August 18th – August 20th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global August 13th: Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced

Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced August 19th – August 22nd: Noxious Swamp

Noxious Swamp August 26th – August 27th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

