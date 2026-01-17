Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firesquid, Team Vultures, Vultures - Scavengers of Death

Vultures – Scavengers of Death To Release a Free Demo

Go back to the era of '90s survival horror games with Vultures - Scavengers of Death as a free demo is coming out next month

Article Summary Vultures - Scavengers of Death gets a free demo in February on Steam, bringing retro survival horror to PC.

Investigate Salento Valley as a VULTURE operative after a mysterious bio-hazard disaster strikes the city.

Engage in turn-based tactical combat or sneak past infected mutants to extract clues and survive missions.

Inspired by classic Resident Evil, Vultures offers tense horror, PS1-style graphics, and deep customization.

Indie game developer Team Vultures and publisher Firesquid have confirmed a new free demo will be coming to Vultures – Scavengers of Death. This is a throwback in many ways as they have created a '90s-inspired survival horror game where your team must investigate what took place after a bio-hazard incident. The free demo will be available on PC via Steam when it launches on February 12, but for now, enjoy the latest trailer.

Vultures – Scavengers of Death

Salento Valley, post-bio-hazard incident – As a VULTURE operative, your mission is to extract material to aid in finding a cure for the infection. Select your agent and prepare for turn-based tactical survival against infected mutants. Find the key to our salvation. Choose your agent, each with their own combat styles and customize their load out before entering a mission. Once inside, choose your tactics carefully. You may not want to engage in every battle; sneaking can be a viable option, but when you do engage, you must rely on your tactical training in turn-based combat. Aim for vital spots or disable opponents to slow them down. Use any method to get out alive with the target.

The city is full of information left behind after the infection. Piece together a path to the cure by extracting relics, notes, and items from various locations, each with its own obstacles. Survive along the way by scavenging for any tools that can aid you, keys to unlock your way, and new weapons to expand your skills. Inspired by some of the most foundational Survival Horror franchises like Resident Evil, Vultures embraces a retro PS1 aesthetic and mechanics that lead to a tense, horror-filled exploration. Isolated as a single agent in the dark halls of the city, every choice could lead to a successful mission or death.

A once bustling metropolis, Salento Valley now lies as a desolate battleground in the wake of a bio-hazard disaster. As a VULTURE operative, you will face increasingly challenging odds as you make your way through the cities ruins. Horrifying mutants and abominations lay in wait for fresh blood like you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!