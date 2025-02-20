Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Progress Check, Wandering Monolith: Rogue TD

Wandering Monolith: Rogue TD Announced With Free Demo

You can check out the latest roguelike-tower defence game Wandering Monolith: Rogue TD with a free demo, available on Steam right now

Article Summary Discover Wandering Monolith: Rogue TD—a roguelike tower defense with deck-building elements.

Play as the villain and conquer worlds, spreading your corrupting influence across the land.

Enjoy genre-bending gameplay and endless replayability with strategic tower and deck choices.

Download the free demo on Steam and experience the roguelike challenge of Wandering Monolith.

Indie game developer and publisher Progress Check has announced their latest game, Wandering Monolith: Rogue TD, which has a free demo available. This is a new roguelike-tower defense game with deck-building elements mixed into it, as you play the titular wandering monolith to defeat enemies whenever you decide to appear. The game doesn't have a release date, but it has a demo available on Steam right now for you to try the game out.

Wandering Monolith: Rogue TD

Become the Wandering Monolith and conquer countless worlds by strategically placing towers across the procedurally-generated battlefield. Create your own decks that express your ideal strategy. Defeat each world's defenders and impose your will on their domains. Inspired by modern indie tower defense hits like Rogue Tower and Thronefall, Wandering Monolith: Rogue TD fuses classic tower defense strategy with core elements of roguelikes and deck builders, ensuring each playthrough is a unique challenge. Choose towers that will give you an advantage over your enemies. With 6 attack types and corresponding towers, build your defenses to exploit enemy weaknesses. Plan out the placement of your towers, as many upgrades reward strategic positioning. Utilize height advantage to increase the range of your attacks.

Be the villain: In Wandering Monolith, you're not defending against evil; you are the evil. Conquer countless lands as you push back against the defenders and spread your corrupting influence across the world.

In Wandering Monolith, you're not defending against evil; you are the evil. Conquer countless lands as you push back against the defenders and spread your corrupting influence across the world. A unique twist on tower defense: A genre-bending mix of tower defense, roguelikes, and deck builders ensures near-endless replayability with every playthrough.

Make the tough choices: Unlock powerful and unique rewards as you battle waves of enemies. But choose carefully – once an upgrade has been selected, other options are temporarily locked out.

Unlock powerful and unique rewards as you battle waves of enemies. But choose carefully – once an upgrade has been selected, other options are temporarily locked out. Dynamic deckbuilding: Craft highly customizable decks that infuse your towers with powerful abilities and effects. Choose cards that synergize together to efficiently eliminate your foes

