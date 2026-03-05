Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MY.GAMES, War Robots: Frontiers

War Robots: Frontiers Launches One-Year Anniversary Event

War Robots: Frontiers has a new update, event, and more out now as the game celebrates its One-Year Anniversary this month

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES has launched a new event and an update for War Robots: Frontiers, as the game celebrates its One-Year Anniversary. This is a dedicated anniversary celebration for the game as it enters its second year, as the team have added a new limited-time mode for the next two weeks called Infinite Fuel, as well as the new Anniversary Vault, a special Battle Bonus Event, and breaking out some content that was previously exclusive. We have the full details below as the content is now live.

War Robots: Frontiers – One-Year Anniversary

Infinite Fuel Limited-Time Mode

To mark the anniversary, War Robots: Frontiers introduces Infinite Fuel, a two-week limited-time modifier added to the Unranked rotation. With fuel limitations removed, all War Robots gain unrestricted access to boosts, dashes, and sustained aerial movement — dramatically reshaping how familiar maps and modes are played.

Infinite Fuel transforms mobility into the core of every engagement. Players can chain movement abilities, maintain constant momentum, and exploit vertical space without restraint, opening up aggressive flanks, prolonged aerial duels, and entirely new approaches to positioning and map control. Rather than altering maps or visuals, the modifier amplifies existing systems, pushing mobility mastery and mechanical expression to the forefront of combat.

Anniversary Vault

The Anniversary Vault reopens as a special Battle Bonus Event created in response to player demand, giving players a new opportunity to earn iconic pilots and robot skins that were previously available only once, including limited VFX-enhanced cosmetics. Running through March 11, the event allows long-time players to complete collections while offering newer pilots access to exclusive content and rewards introduced during War Robots: Frontiers' first year, all earned through active gameplay.

The Anniversary Vault also introduces three commemorative items created for the celebration, led by the Special Edition Anniversary Pilot Bruno Lantoni. A former Grav Racing champion turned high-mobility hit-and-run striker, Bruno brings lightning-fast reflexes, a competitive mindset, and a fully augmented combat suit to the battlefield, embodying the anniversary's focus on speed, mastery, and evolution. Alongside the Frontiers Prime I Anniversary Decal and the Veteran I Memorial Sticker, these rewards mark a shared milestone — honoring both long-time pilots and those joining the fight as the second year begins.

One Year of Continuous Evolution

Since its launch in 2025, War Robots: Frontiers has focused on expanding steadily in scale, variety, and tactical depth, enriching the overall player experience. The initial lineup of 18 War Robots grew with 11 additional War Robots introduced over the year, including experimental spider-style chassis that introduced alternative movement profiles and new positioning strategies. Every core combat class — Tactician, Assault, Defender, and Flanker — received new representatives, ensuring that playstyles continued to evolve alongside the meta.

The battlefield expanded in parallel. New weapons increased build diversity, additional Titans elevated the scale and pacing of engagements, and new maps such as Tortuga and Horizon One extended both the frontlines and the game's narrative universe. With new modes, system refinements, and the introduction of a dedicated Unranked Queue, War Robots: Frontiers' first year established a living battlefield shaped by constant iteration — setting the foundation for continued evolution in Year Two.

