Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Warframe

Warframe To Release The Isleweaver Update In Two Weeks

Warframe has revealed details for the latest update on the way, as the Islewaver Update will be launched in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Warframe's Isleweaver Update arrives soon, bringing new story content and expanded Duviri territory.

Oraxia, the 61st Warframe, debuts with unique spiderling powers and two fresh weapons to master.

Operation: Eight Claw introduces a new Clan event, lore fragments, boss fights, and returning rewards.

Major new player improvements include onboarding updates, Junction rewards, and a Valkyr rework.

Digital Extremes revealed mroe details about the next free content update coming to Warframe this month, as we got a better idea of what's in the Isleweaver Update. Among the new additions to this are a new story content for the events after Warframe: 1999, so you might want to play that and finish it if you haven't. You're also getting the 61st Warframe, Oraxia, which you can see here. They've also given the new player experience a few improvements, added some quality-of-life changes, and included one more all-new Clan Operation. You can check out the dev notes below as it all goes live on June 26, 2025.

Warframe – Isleweaver Update

Players who have completed the Warframe: 1999 Quest, The Hex, will have access to:

An Expanded Kingdom of Duviri: Encounter Major Rusalka once again in a more familiar place, the emotionally turbulent Kingdom of Duviri, alongside threats new to this region like The Murmur and the looming presence of The Indifference. Collect lore fragments to reveal narrative secrets and discover a new island, Scholar's Landing, and uncover the mystery behind Rusalka's reign before battling it out against the newest Warframe, Oraxia, in a new mini-boss fight.

Encounter Major Rusalka once again in a more familiar place, the emotionally turbulent Kingdom of Duviri, alongside threats new to this region like The Murmur and the looming presence of The Indifference. Collect lore fragments to reveal narrative secrets and discover a new island, Scholar's Landing, and uncover the mystery behind Rusalka's reign before battling it out against the newest Warframe, Oraxia, in a new mini-boss fight. Operation: Eight Claw: Earn exclusive event rewards by teaming up with Dominus Thrax to reclaim Scholar's Landing and Duviri's throne from Major Rusalka and the Murmur in a new Clan Operation. Hunt for lore fragments around the area to uncover Rusalka's story, and learn more about the current state of Duviri's kingdom. During Operation: Eight Claw, previous Clan Operation rewards will be available to earn once again through Wednesday, July 16.

All Warframe players will have access to:

Oraxia, the 61st Warframe: Weave chaos as Oraxia, the mistress of fear, isolate and execute weakened foes, poison enemies, imbibe marked enemies for buffs, and summon spiderling swarms like any good broodmother from the corpses of the fallen. Equip two new weapons to Warframe's arsenal alongside Oraxia; the barb cluster Scyotid throwing weapon and the poisonous Spinnerex whip.

Weave chaos as Oraxia, the mistress of fear, isolate and execute weakened foes, poison enemies, imbibe marked enemies for buffs, and summon spiderling swarms like any good broodmother from the corpses of the fallen. Equip two new weapons to Warframe's arsenal alongside Oraxia; the barb cluster Scyotid throwing weapon and the poisonous Spinnerex whip. New Deluxe Cosmetics and TennoGen: Explore new facets of Citrine with the latest Deluxe Collection, including the Citrine Aphrodita Skin, Corazon Syandana, and other bejeweled cosmetics recut in new splendor. Players can also elevate their Fashion Frame game and collect new TennoGen cosmetics to adorn their Warframes, Weapons, and Operators with new community-designed customizations when Isleweaver launches.

Digital Extremes' commitment to refining Warframe's first impressions for those just beginning their journey continues to be a main focus this year with Isleweaver bringing improvements to:

The New Player Experience and Quality of Life: Soar through the Origin System's Junctions with new progression rewards as Digital Extremes continues to improve the game's main progression path. Encounter a revamp of gameplay onboarding tutorials through one of the first Quests, Vor's Prize, modernizing the boss fight. Experiment with a rework of Valkyr's gameplay, changing her ability kit for more speed and aggressive playstyles, catering towards her melee-focused kit.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!