Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Announced For Late-May Focus Entertainment confirmed this week that Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun will be released for PC and consoles next month.

Focus Entertainment, along with developer Auroch Digital has revealed the official release date for their upcoming FPS Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. In case you haven't seen this one before, Boltgun is a neo-retro, over-the-top first-person shooter that is focused on bringing back the retro vibes of the '90s as you are given an unrestrained fast-paced FPS that will take you back to the days of Quake and DOOM. Everything about this is designed to give you that Warhammer universe in a classic title, cutting out a lot of the RPG elements that people know about the franchise and just getting to the core or shooting whatever may be in your wake. Enjoy the latest trailer below, as the game will be released on May 23rd for PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

"Step into the ceramite-armored boots of a mighty, battle-hardened Space Marine — charge, shoot, and chainsword your way through the ruinous forces of Chaos. Unleash your holy arsenal to purge the creatures of darkness in an implacable pixel bloodbath! Load up your Boltgun and plunge into battle headfirst! Experience a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, classic, frenetic FPS gameplay, and the stylish visuals of your favorite 90's retro shooters. Play a battle-hardened Space Marine on a perilous mission across the galaxy as they battle against the Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos. In glorious boomer shooter style, unleash your devastating Space Marine arsenal as you blast through an explosion of sprites, pixels, and blood. Run, jump, and charge across huge levels to shoot, shred and slice the worst heretics across the galaxy!"

Dive into a visceral combat experience, complete with viciously satisfying gunplay, high mobility, and buckets of blood to reward your skills.

Dominate the battlefield with the awesome firepower and heavy metal of a Space Marine's devastating arsenal.

Experience the ultimate homage to retro shooters, blending stylish visuals with fluid, modern FPS gameplay.