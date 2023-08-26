Posted in: Games, Games Workshop, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Phosphor Game Studios, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

RedDeer Games is working with Phosphor Game Studios to bring Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron to the Nintendo Switch.

Indie game publisher RedDeer Games confirmed this week they are working with Phosphor Game Studios to bring Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron over to Nintendo Switch. The team will be bringing what is essentially the most complete version of the PC dogfight title over to the portable console, giving Switch players a chance to have air battles featuring sights, characters, and more from the Warhammer universe. No release date was given beyond the word "soon," but we're assuming it will be out before year's end. Enjoy the latest trailer as we wait for a date confirmation.

"Dakka Squadron is a fast-paced, aerial shooter where you are an Ork Flyboy, taking to the skies to do what Orks do best – fight! Fly across alien worlds, against insane odds, blasting away with your Supa-Shootas to destroy enemy air forces and ground targets, while unlocking new weapons and upgrading your plane to be the most "dead killy" Flyboy in the sky. Choose an Ork Clan and customize your jet to augment your play style. Fly Dakkajets, Burna-Bommas, and Blitza-Bommas, equip them with an array of guns, bombs, and missiles, learn special maneuvers, and unleash your dakka and test your mettle against your fellow Flyboys in a deathmatch multiplayer mode, and against deadly enemies in the campaign."

"Fly your way through the campaign where the Orks squabble over who will lead them on a new Waaagh! Explore incredible environments across multiple planets in the single-player campaign. Fantastic voice acting and dialog unveil a plot that captures the grim humour of the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Master dog fighting, dive bombing, and carpet bombing and use different playstyles to complete varied air-to-air, and air-to-ground missions. Use barrel rolls, snap turns, and boosts to avoid any incoming fire or to turn da tables on yer enemies! Blast other players and AI to zog, in the deathmatch multiplayer mode. Bring your jets from your campaign loaded for war! Complete missions and amass teef to unlock powerful Orky weapons and receive gubbinz upgrades."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!