Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Cell Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the final section of Wild Resurgence, the Green-colored section led up by a Cell Leader.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal one of the cards from the final section of Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence to be revealed: the Green-colored section, which focuses on Cell and the Cell Games.

The Green-colored section of Wild Resurgence begins with a Cell Leader. On the front, we see Cell's egg. This was discovered by Bulma along with the leftover shed skin of Cell's larvae form near the time machine that the creature used to come to this timeline. Flip the Leader over to its Awaken side to reveal Cell, The Greatest Thread to Mankind. I like that the existence of Z-Awaken cards, which power up Awakened Leaders further, have allowed Leaders like this to show some of the middle and earlier forms. That way, we let Cell's sick Imperfect Form shine here.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!