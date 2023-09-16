Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Critical Blow, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Four-Star Ball SPR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Critical Blow features the storied Four-Star Dragon Ball of Son Goku on a new Special Rare.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at another Special Rare from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

We have seen some terrific cards from the Yellow-colored section of this expansion, which focuses on two Sagas from O.G. Dragon Ball: the Red Ribbon Army Saga, which pits Goku and Mercenary Tao against each other as Goku attempts to elevate his power by climbing Korin Tower, and Fortuneteller Baba which sees Goku reunite with his dead grandpa under emotional circumstances. This Special Rare, or SPR, sees Goku with the gift that Grandpa Gohan left behind: his cherished Four-Star Dragon Ball. The Dragon Balls, of course, became a plot device in the show, but the Four-Star stands out as the Ball with by far the most emotional resonance due to this connection.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!