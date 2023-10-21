Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Releases New Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, as Owlcat Games show off the story to come and how you'll become a trader.

Developer and publisher Owlcat Games have released an amazing new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader that covers the game's story. Being dubbed the "Consequences Showcase," this trailer gives you a far better idea of what's happening in the world around you and how your character fits into everything. While also highlighting some of the game's mechanics that will help you become the kind of trader you wish to be. Enjoy the video below as the game is still on course for a December 7 release.

Everything that Warhammer 40,000 is known and loved for. All aspiring Rogue Traders will find themselves mesmerised by the exploration of these vast areas such as the Starport on the planet Rykad Minoris, where giant statues of fallen heroes are intermixed with starship wreckage and destroyed infrastructure. The biggest reveal of this trailer is one of the most extraordinary areas in the game: Commorragh, the Dark CityCity, located in the depths of the Webway. This place is home to the Drukhari, a treacherous xenos faction infamous for its love inflicting pain on the many victims captured during their raids into realspace. This is a legendary location for any Warhammer 40,000 fan, utterly overflowing with lore. For the first time in Warhammer 40,000 video game history, players will bear witness to the shadowy citadel of the Kabals, Wych Cults, and Covens, where they will be forced to endure endless horrors and fight for their very existence.

"Players will take on the role of a Rogue Trader, a scion of an ancient dynasty of daring privateers who reign over their own trade protectorate and explore the fringes of Imperial space with the blessing of the Emperor Himself. By virtue of their Warrant of Trade, the Rogue Trader is endowed with privileges and power beyond imagination as well as the task of expanding the borders of the Imperium. At their disposal is a gargantuan voidship of immense strength and innumerable personnel ready to follow their leader without question. Show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the Emperor or consort with the enemies of Humanity — the Rogue Trader's every decision sends ripples across entire star systems, changing the in-game world and those who inhabit it. Events will unfold in the Koronus Expanse, a dangerous and unexplored region on the farthest frontiers of the Imperium. Many explorers have fallen victim to this dangerous place never to return."

