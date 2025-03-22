Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports WRC, WRC

EA Sports WRC Announces New Hard Chargers Content

A bunch of new content will be coming to EA Sports WRC this week, as the Hard Chargers content adds six vehicles and more

Article Summary EA Sports WRC launches Hard Chargers with six iconic vehicles for thrilling racing action.

New stages in Umeå, Sweden, and Harvati, Greece test your rally skills on snow and gravel.

Challenge yourself with 18 liveries and 16 WRC history moments from the 1970s to today.

Drive legendary cars like the Ford Focus WRC '99 and Hyundai's 2021 title-winning car.

Electronic Arts has revealed a brand new content pack coming to EA Sports WRC, as the new Hard Chargers content arrives next week. The new content will bring about six new vehicles you'll be able to race around, some of which come from the sport's history and are iconic designs just for racing alone. We have further details and a trailer for you here as it arrives on March 25, 2025.

EA Sports WRC – Hard Chargers

Players will face the extreme challenges of the slippery winter conditions in Umeå, Sweden, and put their precision and technical skills to the test in the rock-lined mountain passes of the new Harvati, Greece stage. Hard Chargers also adds six new vehicles, 18 new liveries, and 16 new in-game moments of WRC history. The content delves into the most iconic aspects of the FIA World Rally Championship from the 1970s to the present day, highlighting new routes across snow and gravel terrains. Players will face the extreme challenges of the slippery winter conditions in Umeå, Sweden, and put their precision and technical skills to the test in the rock-lined mountain passes of the new Harvati, Greece stage.

From the Ford Focus WRC '99 to Hyundai's 2021 championship challenger, Hard Chargers adds six new vehicles for players to push to the limit. The content pack contains 18 fresh liveries for a range of new and existing cars, including the renowned Peugeot 206 Rally livery and two new liveries for the Ford Focus RS Rally. Players can take on 16 new moments of WRC history in-game by replicating the Ford Fiesta Rally3's 2022 Junior WRC victory in Rally Sweden, the 2021 Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC's triumphant battle in Spain, and fighting for the win on the high-speed roads of Rally Finland with Ford Escort RS 1600 MK1.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!