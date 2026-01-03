Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cathedral: Crow’s Curse, Decemberborn Interactive

Cathedral: Crow's Curse Aiming For 2026 Release

Cathedral: Crow’s Curse is a new title set within the Cathedral universe, as this new action-adventire game is coming in 2026

Article Summary Cathedral: Crow’s Curse is a new action-adventure prequel set in the Cathedral universe, launching in 2026.

Play as Crow, a Shade Sentinel, mastering fast, skill-based combat, dodges, parries, and tactical stealth moves.

Explore a seamless, hand-crafted pixel art world with deep lore, side quests, and tons of upgrades to unlock.

Uncover the origins of the Sentinel order, battle the Magnus Cultists, and face ancient guardians and The Architect.

Indie game developer and publisher Decemberborn Interactive revealed their latest game recently, as Cathedral: Crow's Curse is being planned for a 2026 launch. This is a new title within the Cathedral universe, but it takes more of an action-adventure direction with tight platforming combat and exploration. We have the latest gameplay trailer for you here as the team are aiming to release it sometime in 2026.

Cathedral: Crow's Curse

Set in the universe of Cathedral, Crow's Curse is a standalone action-adventure prequel focused on tight combat, exploration, and atmospheric storytelling. Players take on the role of Crow, a skilled Shade Sentinel venturing into cursed forests, forgotten ruins, and ancient strongholds to uncover the origins of the Sentinel order and confront the dark forces that threaten it. Combat is fast, precise, and skill-based – challenging players to master dodges, parries, and carefully timed strikes – while optional stealth mechanics allow for tactical approaches and surprise attacks. The world is fully seamless and richly hand-crafted, blending familiar locations with vast new areas brought to life through detailed pixel art and dynamic lighting.

With a focus on combat, side quests, and exploring a large seamless world, Crow's Curse lets you return to the world of Decemberborn's previous title, Cathedral. This prequel explores the events leading up to the events in Cathedral. Step into the shadows and unravel the fate of the Shade Sentinels. Parry, dodge and fight your way through a seamless, interconnected world while you uncover the root of the curse that plagues it. Who were the First Ones and what did they leave behind? Battle ancient guardians, fight the Magnus Cultists of Shade Forest and unveil the hidden secrets of the one known only as The Architect. Meet a vast array of characters, both friendly and not-so-friendly, in different biomes and towns. Explore side quests and unlock a ton of upgrades.

