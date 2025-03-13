Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Games Workshop, Saber Interactive, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Space Marine 3, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 Development Confirmed

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive confirmed they have strated work on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3, coming in the future

Article Summary Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive team up for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 development.

No release date yet, but expect immersive campaigns and spectacular large-scale battles.

Innovations to redefine third-person action standards in Space Marine 3.

Saber Interactive aims to create a love letter to the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have confirmed they're working with Games Workshop again as they're working on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3. As you might suspect, there aren't a lot of details about this one right now, as they released the sequel under a year ago. What we did get with the reveal was a couple of quotes from the team behind it, which we have for you here, giving us some insight as to what we can expect. There's no release window or even a year planned for when it will arrive.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3

"We have been honored by the incredible response from fans following the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. We will continue to support the game with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years. Today, we are thrilled to announce that the adventure will continue with Space Marine 3. Players can look forward to an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games. Developed in close collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will take the genre to new heights by introducing large-scale battles that are even more spectacular," said John Bert, Deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment Publishing, a subsidiary of the PullUp Entertainment Group.

"Space Marine 2 has proven to be a transformative game for Saber. ​ It is the culmination of everything we have learned about game development in our 25 years in the business. ​ We are now starting to develop Space Marine 3, a game that carries with it tremendous expectations from our rapidly expanding fanbase. ​ While we will continue to support and grow the Space Marine 2 universe over the coming years, we will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third installment. We view this as an opportunity to create a true love letter to the Warhammer 40,000 universe." said Matthew Karch, CEO of Saber Interactive.

