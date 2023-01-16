Warhammer 40K: Warpforge Announces Demo With New Faction Warhammer 40K: Warpforge will be getting a new demo this week, and with it, the devs will be adding a new faction to the mix.

Developer and publisher Everguild confirmed today that Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge will launch a brand new demo this week. The team will be launching a free demo on Steam that will run from January 19th-22nd, giving you a chance to play a limited version of the game. Along with this demo, they are adding in a new faction, as you will get to play as the Necrons for the first time in testing, joining up with the Ultramarines and Orks. We got more info on the demo and the faction below.

"Warpforge is an upcoming collectible digital card game based on Games Workshop's Warhammer 40,000 universe. Players will immerse themselves in the vast Warhammer 40,000 universe through single-player campaigns exploring each of the warring factions. They will fight in draft and constructed competitive modes, in both regular play and time-limited competitions with unique rules of engagement. Committed players will be able to take part in massive alliance wars, which will test the mettle of even the most seasoned veterans. Implacable and relentless, the Necrons are an ancient race that ruled the galaxy long before Humanity even existed. For millennia their metal bodies have rested, dormant, in their Tomb Worlds, waiting for the right moment to awaken. Armed with arcane technology and self-repairing bodies, these armies of living metal are now rising again, intent on reclaiming the galaxy."

"The Sautekh Dynasty will lead the way as the first Necron army unleashed in Warpforge. With amazing artwork and battle mechanics, such as their ability to reanimate fallen troops, their undying legions will provide players with a brand new gameplay experience, and further insights into how Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is shaping up ahead of its release! Facing them in battle will be the renowned Ultramarines and the brutal Orks of the Goff Clan, each featuring a multitude of different decks and play styles, which players will be able to try out in both multiplayer and practice modes."