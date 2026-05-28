Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Nakoruru, The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK Adds Nakoruru In Latest Update

The King Of Fighters AFK dropped another new fighter into the mix as Nakoruru has been added with an event in the latest update

Article Summary The King Of Fighters AFK adds Nakoruru as a new Legendary [Solid] fighter, bringing fresh team options and mystic skills.

Nakoruru’s update includes her Pick-Up Event and a [Solid] Synergy Fighter Summon Event, both running through June 10.

The King Of Fighters AFK also launches Lucky Elpy and Green Therapy events, featuring Shiki, RiRiru, and Catra.

Netmarble’s mobile RPG blends classic King Of Fighters characters with pixel art, deck building, and dynamic AFK combat.

Netmarble released what feels like their now monthly update for The King Of Fighters AFK, this time around adding Nakoruru to the roster. We would love to feel a lot more excited about this one, but it feels like they're now adding characters just to make sure the game has an update every month now, and have kind of run out of shocking people to add to the game. Well, unless they start going way over the line with some of the franchise's additions. We have the full details from the devs here of what's been added this time, as well as info on the latest event, as the content is now live.

Nakoruru Joins The Fight in The King Of Fighters AFK

A new Legendary Fighter with [Solid] synergy, Nakoruru, has been added as part of this update. She is an Ainu priestess with mystic powers who communicates with Mother Nature. Nakoruru sacrificed herself to protect and become the spirit of nature. Players can check out her signature skills, such as "Amube Yatoro" and "Kushinaukke Shikannakki Mutsube" in The King Of Fighters AFK. The Nakoruru Pick-Up Event and the [Solid] Synergy Fighter Summon Event are available until June 10, which gives players higher chances to acquire the new fighter and fighters with [Solid] synergy.

Players will also be able to participate in various in-game events and obtain rewards, including the Lucky Elpy Event and the Green Therapy Event. The Lucky Elpy Event, running from June 1 to June 5, allows players an opportunity to get a Legendary Supporter Shiki. From June 4 through June 17, the Green Therapy Event provides a chance to meet Legendary pets RiRiru and Catra.

The King Of Fighters AFK is based on SNK's The King Of Fighters IP. The game features iconic fighters from The King Of Fighters series reimagined in pixel art graphics that gamers are familiar with from The King Of Fighters R-2 on NEOGEO Pocket Color, allowing players to build their own team of favorite Fighters and enjoy dynamic combats. Players can strategically create their decks by combining at least 5 and up to 25 different Fighters and formations.

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