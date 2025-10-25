Posted in: Games, Just Dance, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Just Dance 2026

Just Dance 2026 Edition Released For PC & Consoles

Just Dance 2026 Edition has been released, as Ubisoft shows off everything new in this edition from the music to camera controls

Article Summary Just Dance 2026 Edition launches for PC and consoles with an all-new built-in music catalog.

New hands-free Camera Controller lets you dance with full-body motion tracking via smartphone.

Party Mode debuts, supporting up to 6 players locally and featuring wacky dance challenges.

Dance to hits by Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Smash Mouth, and a new Bluey Medley for family fun.

Ubisoft revealed more details about the next addition to the Just Dance catalog, as Just Dance 2026 Edition is out now for you to get on PC and consoles. The new version will come with subscription tiers, as usual, but will have its own music catalog built in that you won't need to pay extra for. As well as more innovations for the title such as the new hands-free Camera Controller. We have the full details of what you can expect to get from the game before you head off to try it out.

Just Dance 2026 Edition

In this new Just Dance 2026 Edition, families and friends can also dance alongside Bluey in the new Bluey Medley Gameplay, produced by Ubisoft and Neels Studio, in partnership with BBC Studios and Ludo Studio. Bluey is a loveable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun. This brand-new partnership celebrates the simple pleasures of dancing together – values shared by both Bluey and Just Dance.

Players will be able to discover a brand-new way to spice up the fun with unexpected twists thanks to the Party Mode! With this new feature, players can play solo or up to 6 players locally and join Dr. Gigavolt's Lab to face a series of wacky experiments. Visual or Action Disruptors will appear while players are dancing to challenge their rhythm and reflexes in shorter songs. The mode is accessible for all levels, with difficulty settings options and flexible session lengths that make it easy to jump in whether players are first-timers or seasoned dancers. Party Mode is compatible with all the songs from Just Dance 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 Editions, Music Packs, and Just Dance+!

With Just Dance 2026 Edition, players can now experience the officially launched hands-free Camera Controller mode, no longer in beta. Developed in-house by the Just Dance team, this feature allows players to turn their smartphone camera into a full-body motion recognition tool and to try to reach higher levels of precision while dancing. The phone's camera detects the player's movements, which are then compared with the coach's choreography on screen: the more closely the player's moves match the coach's, the higher their score.

Abracadabra – Lady Gaga

All Star – Smash Mouth

Anxiety – Doechii

APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

Azizam – Ed Sheeran

Big Bad Frog – Austin & Collins

Bluey Medley – Bluey

Born To Be Alive – Patrick Hernandez (Reborn Version)

Chichika (feat. METAMAMI) – MariaDennis

Counting Stars – OneRepublic

Cry Baby – Melanie Martinez

Don Raja – Su Real and DISTORT

Don't Go Breaking my Heart – Lulu & Levon

DRIP – BABYMONSTER

Feather – Sabrina Carpenter

Girls Just Want To Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper

Good Girls – Humphrey Dennis feat. Zanillya

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Houdini – Dua Lipa

Hung Up – Madonna

I Had Some Help – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

It's ok I'm ok – Tate McRae

Kitipo – Dixson Waz, La Tukiti, and Amenazandel

La Bamba – The Sunlight Shakers

Louder – Don Elektron and Derek

Love Again – Dua Lipa

Messy – Lola Young

Moonlight – Aileen-O

Pop Muzik – M, Robin Scott

Prehistorock – Ricky Stone

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree – Mrs. Claus and the Elves

Stay Cheese – Paul Russell

Show me what you got – Boomborg

Sokusu – Wanko Ni Mero Mero

Spin Your Love – Kevin J Simon

Strangers – Sigrid

Thrift Shop (feat. Wanz) – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis with Wanz

Viva la Vida – Coldplay

We Just Begun – Stush and WOST

Zombieboy – Lady Gaga

