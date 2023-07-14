Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sword Art Online, Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Releases New Weapons Trailer

Bandai Namco has a new trailer out for Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, as we get a better look at the weapons you'll fight with.

Bandai Namco has released another trailer for Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, this time around giving us a better look at the weapons in the game. This video basically does the best job it can to show you all of the different weapon types you'll come across and how they work if you choose to equip them. There's a good variety to choose from that will provide you with some options in combat but also not so many as to confuse you and make it harder to decide. You can watch the trailer below, as the game will be released on October 6th, 2023.

"The end is approaching for the Underworld, a virtual reality created to further the development the supreme AI known as A.L.I.C.E. The Underworld War pits the Human Realm against the Dark Territory in a fight for their lives. Amidst the chaos, a mysterious dark knight flies in from the Dark Territory with a young girl. Is she the key to a bright future, or will she seal everyone's tragic fate? If Kirito were present… If Eugeo were alive… In this virtual world that is near its end, experience a new story of life that has never been told before."

"The newest installment of the Sword Art Online video game series comes to next-gen consoles with a cast featuring characters from previous SAO anime. In this action RPG, players take on the role of Kirito, the main character from the Sword Art Online anime, and adventure with his friends in order to save the virtual Underworld, where the end is imminent. This is the culmination of the SAO game series, featuring high-speed battles, MMO-like multiplayer, over 40 playable characters, and the largest number of unique endings. The game boasts a brand new, original storyline that explores what would have happened if Kirito, Eugeo, and their allies didn't meet their tragic end in The War of the Underworld."

