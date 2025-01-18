Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Level Up Games Studio, Little Lighthouse of Horror, Troglobytes Games

Little Lighthouse of Horror To Be Released Next Week

Little Lighthouse of Horror has a proper release date for Steam, as we'll see the horror game come out near the end of January

Article Summary Little Lighthouse of Horror releases January 28 on Steam, blending psychological horror with survival mechanics.

Inspired by the Flannan Isles mystery, players manage a remote lighthouse, battling surreal forces and isolation.

Dive into 1920s pixel art and haunting audio for an immersive atmosphere as you navigate duty and madness.

Experience a short story with multiple endings, where each choice shapes Lawrence's fate on the eerie island.

Indie game developer Level Up Games Studio and publisher Troglobytes Games have given their latest title, Little Lighthouse of Horror, a proper release date. This particular title is a pixel art psychological horror game that has been inspired by the Flannan Isles mystery. You come to a remote lighthouse where you'll have to do a bit of resource management while also taking on surreal forces and confronting eerie occurrences. All while the area and its isolation slowly eat away at your sanity with multiple endings. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on Steam on January 28.

Little Lighthouse of Horror

In Little Lighthouse of Horror, players must navigate the delicate balance of maintaining the lighthouse light lit, while facing the psychological toll of isolation, as well as traditional survival mechanics, such as hunger and tiredness. Manage your resources, keep your sanity in check, and uncover the dark secrets that the lighthouse harbors; each decision affects your fate, leading to multiple endings. Survival depends on balancing Lawrence's mental and physical health as he contends with the haunting isolation of the island. The lighthouse becomes both his lifeline and his prison as he navigates the fine line between duty and madness.

Sanity System: Witness Lawrence's mental state degrades with each strange occurrence. Your actions could either anchor him or let him drift into insanity.

Witness Lawrence's mental state degrades with each strange occurrence. Your actions could either anchor him or let him drift into insanity. Resource Management: Carefully manage limited supplies like food, oil, and spare parts. Use the flag system wisely to call for necessary supplies.

Carefully manage limited supplies like food, oil, and spare parts. Use the flag system wisely to call for necessary supplies. Immersive Environment: Experience the tense atmosphere through 1920s-style pixel art visuals and haunting audio, making the lighthouse both your beacon of hope and your cage.

Experience the tense atmosphere through 1920s-style pixel art visuals and haunting audio, making the both your beacon of hope and your cage. A Short Story with Multiple Endings: Every choice matters, sculpting a unique narrative journey with several outcomes based on player decisions in a short yet highly replayable experience.

