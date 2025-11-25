Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: capcom, Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Reveals Season 8: Interdimensional Defenders

Monster Hunter Now has revealed new details for Season 8, known as Interdimensional Defenders, set to launch in mid-December

Face Astalos, Quematrice, Goss Harag, and the new Riftborne Khezu, each bringing unique gear and skills.

Participate in Base Defense events, teaming up with hunters to defeat powerful riftcharged monsters.

Exchange gatherable and small monster materials for gems and unlock more monster quests as you progress.

Niantic revealed what's next for Monster Hunter Now, as they revealed the full details of what's arriving in Season 8: Interdimensional Defenders. The shorthand for this is that you'll encounter new monsters that have made their way into the game, including Astalos, Quematrice, Goss Harag, and Riftborne Khezu, all of which are making their debut. You'll also see new Base Defense events that will start at exploration bases to help take on powerful riftcharged monsters as a team. We have the full rundown below as the season will launch on December 11, 2025.

Monster Hunter Now – Season 8: Interdimensional Defenders

Riftborne Khezu Appears

Khezu arrives as a new riftborne monster! With this, it will now be possible to customize the style of Khezu weapons, and the dual blades Khezu Daggers and Khezu Skards will be added. And for a limited time only, you'll need fewer materials to forge and upgrade Khezu weapons. See the announcement on release day for additional details.

New Skills

Soon you'll have six new skills to master! These skills can be added to the armor of Astalos, Quematrice, and Goss Harag. Make sure to utilize these new skills in your hunts!

Skill: Perfectionist – Automatically perform a perfect evade against an incoming attack at the cost of a percentage of your Special Gauge.

Automatically perform a perfect evade against an incoming attack at the cost of a percentage of your Special Gauge. Skill: Spare Shot – Chance of ammo not being consumed upon use when equipped with a light bowgun or heavy bowgun.

Chance of ammo not being consumed upon use when equipped with a light bowgun or heavy bowgun. Skill: Normal/Element Ammo Boost – Increases damage of Normal/Fire/Water/Thunder/Ice/Dragon Ammo.

Increases damage of Normal/Fire/Water/Thunder/Ice/Dragon Ammo. Skill: Morph Attack Boost – When performing morph attacks, affinity and damage increase.

When performing morph attacks, affinity and damage increase. Skill: Advanced Ice Attack – Increases weapon's ice-element value when Ice Attack Lv5+ is active.

Increases weapon's ice-element value when Ice Attack Lv5+ is active. Skill: Advanced Thunder Attack – Increases weapon's thunder-element value when Thunder Attack Lv5+ is active.

Base Defense

Starting in Season 8, the final week of each Wave (month-long exploration period) at exploration bases will culminate in a Base Defense event, where you and nearby hunters will face off against powerful riftcharged monsters. These monsters have been heavily influenced by abnormal rifts and cannot be slain in a single hunt. You'll need to team up with other hunters in your area and challenge them multiple times!

Riftcharged Monster Hunts

The damage you deal to a riftcharged monster is recorded as Defense Points (tracked individually). Defense Points are tallied for each weapon you've used, and your top 5 weapon scores determine the Defense Rewards you'll earn. You can use any weapon in these hunts, but if you equip a featured defense weapon for that Wave, you'll receive bonus Defense Points.

Featured Defense Weapons

Featured defense weapons change with each Wave. They include weapons forged from specific monsters' materials or event-exclusive weapons. For example, Season 8 Wave 1 featured defense weapons:

Weapons forged mainly from Astalos materials

Weapons forged mainly from Khezu materials

Wrapping Bow, the exclusive weapon from the A Happy Hunting New Year 2026 event

Forge and upgrade a variety of weapons to face the riftcharged monster!

Exchange Certain Gatherable and Small Monster Materials for Gems

If you're missing some materials needed to forge or upgrade equipment, you'll soon be able to exchange gems to complete the process. Use this option when you're short on gatherable materials or small monster materials. The following material types will be eligible:

Iron Ore / Monster Bone S / Fire Herb / Flowfern / Snow Herb / Sleep Herb / Dragonfell Berry / Parashroom / Toadstool / Nitroshroom / Thunderbug / Godbug / Sharp Claw / Wingdrake Hide

This feature will be introduced in an upcoming update ahead of the Season 8 release.

Additional Monster Unlock Quests

Once Season 8 begins, Season 7 monsters will temporarily disappear from the field and will only return permanently once you complete their corresponding monster unlock quests. Monster unlock quests become available once you have completed the pre-season story. Eligible monsters from Advent of the Exploration Base:

Garangolm

Lunagaron

Brute Tigrex

Espinas

