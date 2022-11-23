Book Of Demons Gets A Spinoff Game Called Hellcard

Indie developer Thing Trunk, along with publisher Skystone Games, announced a new Book Of Demons spinoff game, Hellcard. This particular game has been designed to be a cooperative roguelike deckbuilder with single and multiplayer modes, operating a lot like the game that it is based on. Except this one has a few more impressive features partnered up with a graphics style that fans of the franchise will dig as it pays homage to where it come from while also forging a new style and path forward. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom as it will be released sometime in Q1 2023.

Sharing the same "Paperverse" as Book Of Demons, Hellcard is a cooperative roguelike deck builder with both single-player and Multiplayer modes. In multiplayer, up to three players take simultaneous turns and use the position of the monsters and teammates to their advantage to conquer the harrowing challenges of the dungeon. Players can also descend into the paper dungeons on their own, recruit computer-controlled companions and take part in fast-paced tactical card battles against the armies of darkness and the Archdemon himself.

What makes Hellcard unique and different from other card games? In the battles, monster placement actually matters and can be used to your advantage if you're up to the strategic challenge. Your team of heroes has its own strengths and weaknesses, each with an ever-growing deck of abilities and equipment to use on the battlefield. It will take the hardiest of champions to withstand the evil hordes and defeat the Archdemon. Hellcard supports co-op battles with up to three heroes facing Archdemon's hordes. In single-player mode, you can descend into the dungeons solo or recruit computer-controlled companions. In multiplayer mode, your friends or strangers can help you battle the hordes of hell.