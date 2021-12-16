Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall Adds Hardcore Mode

Carbon Studio and Games Workshop revealed a new update for Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall adding a new Hardcore Mode. yes, indeed, for those of you who can't get enough of the already punishing levels of VR fighting you already have to deal with in the game without breaking anything around you, now you can take it up a notch in difficulty and basically make it so you have to be precise with your hits and deal with even more enemies in your path than you had to deal with. On top of that, this update also comes with a few patches that the team has addressed several critical performance bugs based on community feedback. These include improving motion-based tracking, combat polishing, audio refinement, and other elements. We have a full list of the changes and additions you'll see in the update below along with a video highlighting the new mode.

With the new patch, Tempestfall players will find spells are much easier to cast, chests are easier to open, and the inventory system has been improved. The team has also added a selection of lighting and visual detail fixes as well as improvements to multiple environments throughout the game. In addition, a wide variety of bug fixes and combat improvements have been added. Find the full list of changes on the Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Tempestfall Steam Community Hub. VR-exclusive action-adventure game set in the Warhammer Age of Sigmar universe.

Explore the incredibly detailed environments in the over 8-hour long story campaign and side quests.

Wield & upgrade your iconic weapons to combat forces of Nighthaunt.

Immersive motion-based melee and magic combat system.

Search for pieces of Sigmarite and ancient scrolls to enhance your weapons' abilities.

Full story campaign set in the realm of Shyish following the Necroquake.

