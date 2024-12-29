Posted in: Fatshark, Games, Video Games | Tagged: warhammer, Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Releases Verminous Dreams Update

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has released a free content update, as Verminous Dreams brings a three-part adventure, with Part 1 out now

Article Summary Warhammer: Vermintide 2 launches free Verminous Dreams update with a thrilling new adventure.

Explore the mysterious Forsaken Temple and uncover secrets lurking in the shadows.

Part 1 is available now; Parts 2 and 3 of Verminous Dreams are coming in 2025.

Battle chaos with friends using diverse characters and epic first-person combat.

Fatshark has released a new update for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 this month, providing the first part of a new free expansion. The team released Verminous Dreams, which will present players with a three-part adventure through some of the darker sides of the world. Part one is called The Forsaken Temple, which will have you trudging through a mysterious Elven temple where something malevolent is happening. We have more info below as the content is available now.

Verminous Dreams – The Forsaken Temple

In the Forsaken Temple, the Heroes embark on a new adventure to find the mysterious elven Temple of Athel Lithri. Lohner suspects something strange is happening at the Temple and wants you to uncover the truth. What could possibly go wrong?

A free update for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Verminous Dreams is a free update to all players for Vermintide 2.

– Verminous Dreams is a free update to all players for Vermintide 2. Unravel the mystery – Venture high up in the mountains and learn the secrets of Athel Lithri.

– Venture high up in the mountains and learn the secrets of Athel Lithri. A New Adventure – The Forsaken Temple is the first part of the Verminous Dreams adventure. Parts 2 and 3 are set to release in 2025.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a 4-player co-op action game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world. Sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide, Vermintide 2 is the latest installment in a franchise best known for its intense and bloody first-person melee combat. Our five heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat than before – the combined forces of a ruinous Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall – so too will the Empire.

Fight through endless hordes of enemies together with up to 3 friends in this visceral co-op action experience.

Choose between 5 different characters, each with three branching careers to master.

Evolve your skill and climb the difficulty ladders from Recruit, Veteran, Champion to Legend.

Customize your own unique style of play with 15 different talent trees and 50+ Weapon Types.

Explore the war-ravaged lands of a dying world with a wide range of stunning levels to experience.

