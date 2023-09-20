Posted in: Games, Nexon, Tokyo Game Show, Video Games | Tagged: Warhaven

Warhaven Drops New Trailer For 2023 Tokyo Game Show

Nexon had a few announcements for Warhaven during the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, including the reveal of a console version in the works.

Nexon dropped a new trailer for Warhaven today as the game has been released into Early Access on PC while also announcing a console version. The trailer comes as part of the official launch of the 2023 Tokyo Game Show, as they simultaneously have launched the game today in a limited capacity for Steam players to try out while also confirming that the game will arrive on PS5 and XSX|S somewhere in the future. You can check out the trailer and snippets from the announcement below.

"In an exciting journey with our players that began with the Global Beta Test last year and gained tremendous momentum with a successful showcase at this summer's Steam Next Fest, Nexon is proud to unveil the next milestone in Warhaven's roadmap. Today, during the inaugural day of the Tokyo Game Show, the team is thrilled to announce that Warhaven will be expanding its horizons to include the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles as launching platforms in the near future. The vision for the studio is to reach an even wider audience by bringing Warhaven to both PC and console gamers. While an exact date is not yet available, Nexon wants the Warhaven community to know that the entire development team is dedicated to ensuring that the full PC version and console versions align for a seamless launch next year. This will provide an exciting experience for players on different platforms to play with friends across platforms."

"This journey has been defined by the unwavering support of our dedicated community and the tireless efforts of our development team. We're immensely thrilled to bring Warhaven to a broader audience, ensuring that both PC and console players can soon unite in the epic battles of Herarth," says Warhaven's game director, Eunseok Yi. "Whether you are joining us today as part of the Early Access community on Steam, or you'll be joining us in the future on console, our commitment remains steadfast: to craft an unforgettable gaming experience that you can share with your friends."

