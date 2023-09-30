Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Fallout, Fallout: The Roleplaying Game

Fallout: The Roleplaying Game Reveals New Supliments

Modiphius Entertainment has a brand new book coming out for Fallout: The Roleplaying Game, with several more over the next year.

Modiphius Entertainment revealed a brand new supplement book on the way for Fallout: The Roleplaying Game, as well as new additions coming in 2024. The new supplement book is The Settler's Guide Book, which will essentially give you everything you need to create and build your own settlements in the game. Not just providing GMs with all the content they could ever ask for out of the game but also providing them options to give to players to help them along as they play out their scenario. The book is currently up for pre-order for $36, set to be released in November. We have more info about it below, along with some pages, as well as new info from the company about the next set of releases coming over the next calendar year.

The Settler's Guide Book

"The Settler's Guide Book for Fallout: The Roleplaying Game gives you all the tools you need to build your own settlements and expand your games in new ways, including a host of player options and equipment, companions, automatrons, factions, and guidance for the gamemaster. There's no place like home, but this guide is the next best thing!"

Create characters from brand new origins, including the Commonwealth Minutemen, New California Republic, robots, and more!

Build your own settlements and manage your settlers! Build housing, shore up defenses, and grow a thriving community.

Make friends with your own trusty companions. Make friends with new dog breeds, robots, or faithful human and mutant allies that follow you through the wasteland.

Build your own automatrons! Mix and match your robot parts to make unique mechanical companions.

Unleash an arsenal of weapons on your enemies and expand your armory with even more small guns, big guns, and energy weapons from across the wasteland, and modify them more than ever before.

Learn more about the different factions you'll encounter, and meet a host of new wastelanders from both the East and West Coasts with full stat blocks included!

Fallout: The Roleplaying Game Upcoming Releases

Map Pack 1: Vault (Q4 2023) — Featuring poster maps of a Vault's multiple levels and a booklet containing a complete quest across that location. The maps are 32mm scale and are therefore also perfect for use with Fallout miniatures.

— Featuring poster maps of a Vault's multiple levels and a booklet containing a complete quest across that location. The maps are 32mm scale and are therefore also perfect for use with Fallout miniatures. The Wanderers Guide Book (Q1 2024) — Featuring new character options, equipment, scavenging locations, and an extensive wasteland bestiary from New California, the Mojave, Appalachia, and more.

— Featuring new character options, equipment, scavenging locations, and an extensive wasteland bestiary from New California, the Mojave, Appalachia, and more. Map Pack 2: Wasteland Locales (Q2 2024) — Featuring poster maps of wasteland areas and a quest booklet usable with those maps.

— Featuring poster maps of wasteland areas and a quest booklet usable with those maps. Royal Flush Campaign Book (Q3 2024) — The next big campaign book takes players to the West Coast wastelands and New Vegas.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!