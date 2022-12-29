Warlord Britannia Receives Adds Arrows & Artillery Update

Indie developer and publisher Darkmatter Games has added a new update to Warlord Britannia as part of the game's Early Access updates. The update is being called "Arrows and Artillery" and serves as the third major content update on the game's roadmap. This one adds a variety of new battle tactics, as well as several new weapons for ranged warfare, along with archer units, artillery units, new quests, new camp buildings, and changes to formations. The update is live right now for you to try out as we're still waiting to see when the full game will be released.

Immersive-Strategy – A unique combination of first-person strategy elements places Warlord: Britannia in a genre of its own. Immersive strategy fixes the player in the first-person perspective of their character. Lead a large army, construct bases, conquer settlements, and disrupt enemy forces in the open world

Dynamic Open World – Travel the roads cautiously and keep your eyes on the treelines as trading convoys and roaming warbands crisscross the open world in real-time. The local population will quickly spread the word of your exploits, so choose your actions carefully. Manage the population's unrest levels and prepare for uprisings and raids on your camp.

Massive Battles – Recruit up to 9 Roman Centuries and their officers to fully staff your Legion. Hundreds of Romans and Britons will clash and die on the battlefield. Use your legionaries to attack local strongholds and towns, pillage and loot settlements, impose draconian taxes, and send the population back to Rome in chains.

Base Building – Construct a series of marching camps as you conquer the open world. Clear the forests and put up palisade walls. Set guards to patrol the perimeter, keeping watch over the camp at night. At any time, you may pack up and relocate your camp, allowing for complex strategic maneuvers.

Roman History – All weapons, armor, structures, names, and gameplay elements are inspired directly by extant literary and material archeological remains.