Warnament To Launch Free Demo During Steam Next Fest

With Steam Next Fest kicking off today, you can try out a free demo of Warnament, a turn-based strategy game about warfare.

Indie game developer and publisher Luden.io will release a free demo for their new game Warnament during Steam Next Fest today. The game is a turn-based strategy title about warfare, specifically about utilizing what resources you have to conquer territories and expand your own country's territory. But it isn't as cut-and-dry as conquering lands, as you'll also dictate the history of your country and how everything developers on a social-economical level for the rest of the world to deal with. Which will bring about allies and enemies in a hurry, depending on what you do. The demo will be live today, but you can check out more about the game below.

"Warnament is a turn-based grand strategy game that boils down the complexities and subtleties of the genre to combine a simple and easy-to-learn core gameplay with surprising depth and a high level of customization. You can play single-player campaigns, or challenge your foes in the online multiplayer mode for world domination! Pick a country, choose one of the six political regimes (from Democracy to Fascism), use diplomacy, trade, and of course war to make your nation thrive and put the whole world under your thumb."

"Like a hyper-vitaminized version of the classic board game Risk, the simple and direct interface and mechanics allow you to jump directly into its world-spanning conflict without steep learning curves. Choose your political regimes (you can be a theocratic France by lunch and attack Berlin as a communist Luxembourg by dinner!), advance through the technology tree, govern each province individually and protect your land with defensive infrastructure – and when it's your time to attack, send your forces by air, land and sea to crush your enemies, even using chemical or nuclear weapons if you choose to break the laws of warfare! The game also includes a powerful map & scenario editor, which allows you to create your worlds and share them with other players. 16 maps and over 50 scenarios (from Roman Empire to the modern world map) were created by the community during closed Alpha stage."

