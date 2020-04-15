Desperados III Will Receive A Five-Figurine Collector's Edition

THQ revealed a new Collector's Edition of Desperados III this week, complete with a set of five gold figures and more for your enjoyment. This set looks to have a lot of awesome stuff, starting with the five figurines of the five Desperados: John Cooper, Kate O'Hara, Doc McCoy, Isabelle Moreau, and Hector Mendoza. On top of that, the Collector's Edition will come with a copy of the game and the season pass, which includes all three of the DLC packs. Each of which features a brand new mission. All of the DLC's will be released post-launch in 2020, so while they're not part of the game right away, they eventually will be added throughout the year. As far as the rest of the content you'll get a music box that plays a part of the soundtrack, an official artbook, the soundtrack on CD, eight postcards, with everything coming in a collector's box. You can currently pre-order the set for $120, which will be released at the same time as the main game, set to be released sometime in the Summer of 2020. No word yet if there are any other editions planned for the game, so if you're looking to own everything, this version is as good as it gets. You can read more about it below, along with a trailer to show it off.

"You take control of a ragtag band becoming a highly functional group of unlikely heroes and heroines. The very different strong personalities struggle to cooperate at first, but ultimately join forces to combine their distinctive specialties and challenge a seemingly superior foe.

Command up to five Desperados and use their lethal skills to stealthily thin out the enemy rows

Approach each mission with a big variety of different solutions and paths

Resolve seemingly impossible large enemy setups with careful planning and perfectly timed executions

Witness the glory of classic Wild West scenarios by day and night

Defeat your foes choosing between deadly and non-lethal options, stealth and blazing guns

Adjust the game to your playstyle with various difficulty settings and special replayability challenges

This game is heavily inspired by the first game of the franchise, Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive and is being developed by Mimimi Games."